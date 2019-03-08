Dark Horses throttle Leopards

Lee Tyner heads down the first baseline during Clinton’s first meeting with Lakewood. Tyner had three hits on Wednesday. -

Having suffered a loss last week at the hands of Lakewood, the Clinton Dark Horses baseball team leveled a furious case of revenge against the Leopards on Wednesday night, earning a rollicking 15-1 victory.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Clinton, but at the last minute, the game was moved over to Lakewood.

That mattered not to the Dark Horses.

After absorbing a 1-0 deficit early, Clinton tacked on four runs to surge ahead with a 4-1 lead. What transpired next was certainly not what many expected as the Leopards were shutout the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, the second inning proved to be the deadliest for the Leopards as the Dark Horses hung up a whopping nine runs in the bottom of the second. This explosion of runs saw the lead suddenly escalate to 13-1.

Clinton still wasn’t done.

The Dark Horses went on to post one additional run in both the bottom of the third and fourth innings to progress things to 15-1.

With Lakewood unable to earn back any runs, Clinton achieved mercy in routing the Leopards 15-1 in 4 1/2 innings.

Leading the offensive juggernaut on Wednesday for the Dark Horses was Junior Reid Walters who had four hits, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Sophomore Payson King had four hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Leggett and Blake Smith each added two runs and three RBIs. Rounding out the hot bats for Clinton was Lee Tyner with three hits, and Gabe Moore and Ashton Tyndall with two hits each to give the Dark Horses a total of 19 hits for the game.

On the mound, Moore went the distance and earned the win behind 11 strikeouts, two hits, two walks and one earned run.

With the win, Clinton improves to 1-1 on the season and will be back in action on Friday when they host Hobbton.

For Lakewood, they are 2-1 on the season and will face Midway on Friday in a doubleheader, making up a postponed game from last week.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

