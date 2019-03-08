Raiders get two wins on diamond

The Midway baseball and softball teams are off to a promising start after both picked up nice wins earlier in the week. For the Raiders baseball team, they mercy-ruled the home-standing Trojans of Harnett Central in five innings, winning 15-4, while the Lady Raiders earned a 10-8 victory over the Lady Trojans.

In soccer, Midway was defeated handily 5-0.

Baseball

After rain postponed their first two scheduled games, Midway finally got their season underway on Tuesday as they travelled to take on 3A Harnett Central. Looking for an early see marquee matchup, the Raiders overwhelmed the home team in a 15-4 mercy-rule victory.

Midway led 2-1 after one full inning and and only added to that margin with each passing inning.

They upped their lead to 7-1 in the second then to 13-1 in the third. Having absorbed two big back-to-back innings, the Trojans earned back a trio of runs in the bottom of the third to make it 13-4.

Both teams failed to generate any runs in the fourth but Midway tacked on two more in the top of the fifth to make it 15-4.

With Harnett Central unable to plate any runs in the fifth inning, Midway earned mercy at 15-4 to end the game in the fifth.

Leading the offensive effort for Midway was Chandler Williford with three hits and and RBI. He was followed by Carson Calcutt, Cameron Calcutt, and Cal Tyndall who all all had two hits apiece. Brayden Coats, Jaron Register, Drew Matthews, Eli Culbreth, and Cameron Barefoot all contributed one hit.

With the win, the Raiders are 1-0 on the season and were in action on Thursday night hosting Rosewood.

Softball

Over on the softball field, The Lady Raiders softball team also snagged a win, defeating the Lady Trojans 10-8.

The game was a close race initially that saw Harnett Central leading 5-4 after the completion of three innings.

From there, though, Midway scored six unanswered runs to take the 10-5 advantage as the game neared its end. The Lady Trojans were able to earn back three runs to make things interesting, but the Lady Raiders staved off the late-game rally and held on to earn the 10-8 victory.

While official stats were not immediately available, Midway head coach Leigh Ann Smith shared that nine different batters had hits.

Smith was proud of her team and excited about their ability to post 10 runs against a quality foe.

With the win, the Lady Raiders begin the season at 1-0. They were back in action on Thursday night, hosting Rosewood. A full down from the Midway baseball and softball games can be found in Saturday’s edition.

