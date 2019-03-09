Jackson headed to NC Wesleyan

Courtesy of HCA | Sampson Independent Mar’Chris Jackson shares a smile during his signing ceremony to attend North Carolina Wesleyan College. - Courtesy of HCA | Sampson Independent Mar’Chris Jackson signs with North Carolina Wesleyan College. -

Harrells Christian Academy senior and football standout Mar’Chris Jackson has signed his National Letter of Intent to study and play for North Carolina Wesleyan College, the school announced via social media.

During his two years on varsity for the Crusaders, Jackson played both sides of the ball in 22 games. He accumulated 13 total touchdowns, including 11 rushing, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

On defense, Jackson had 75 solo tackles and assisted on 35 others to give him a total of 110 along with four sacks. He also picked up two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two fumbles caused.

NC Wesleyan’s Football program was established in 2005. The Fighting Bishops are a Division III School.

The NCWC football team finished the 2007 regular season with an 8-2 mark, its best overall record in the program’s short history. The Battling Bishops made it to the NCAA Division III Football tournament as the USA South champion, where they upset top-seed Washington & Jefferson in the first round 35-34.

Not only was this Wesleyan’s first postseason victory, but the first time the top seed lost to a No. 8 seed since 1975.

