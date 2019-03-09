Raiders shut out Eagles

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Cameron Barefoot takes a cut a pitch during Thursday’s win over Rosewood. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Quinn Schmidlin takes control of the ball amid two Rosewood defenders during Thursday’s 0-0 draw. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Raiders’ ace Chandler Williford prepares to deliver a pitch during Thursday’s win over Rosewood. -

The Midway Raiders baseball and Lady Raiders soccer teams got their home schedule underway on Thursday evening, taking on Princeton in a pair of non-conference contests. For the Diamond Raiders, they earned a 2-0 win over the visitors while the Lady Raiders and Lady Eagles battled to a 0-0 draw.

Baseball

Outside of the opening inning, there wasn’t a whole ton of action in this showdown between two formidable baseball programs. Midway jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and that’s where the game stayed as Midway took the 2-0 win.

Throughout the duration of the game, both teams were able to achieve baserunners via hits or base on balls, but not much scoring was achieved as a result.

In the bottom of the first, Carson Calcutt led things off with a double to right field. Then Cal Tyndall had a deja vu moment when he was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Cameron Barefoot kept Midway going when he got aboard on an infield hit. The Raiders went on to bat through much of their lineup in the first inning and garnered the two runs from Calcutta and Tyndall as Midway went ahead to stay, 2-0.

For Midway, they totaled eight hits on the night. Calcutt and Chandler Williford each had two for Midway, with Williford also being credited an RBI. Tyndall, Barefoot, Eli Culbreth, and Brayden Coats all had one hit apiece with Culbreth being credited the other RBI.

On the mound, Chandler Williford went the distance for Midway, going all seven innings and giving up no runs, no walks, and three hits.

With the win, The Raiders are 2-0 on the young season and were back in contention on Friday as they took on Lakewood in a doubleheader.

A full rundown from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Soccer

Not much was going over on the soccer field as the action yielded a scoreless tie. With this contest being non-conference, overtime was not necessary as the game ended 0-0.

For Midway, this puts them still scoreless on the season with an overall record of 0-1-1.

They were also in action on Friday against Lakewood. A rundown of that game can also be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot takes a cut a pitch during Thursday’s win over Rosewood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Cameron-Barefoot.jpg Midway’s Cameron Barefoot takes a cut a pitch during Thursday’s win over Rosewood. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Quinn Schmidlin takes control of the ball amid two Rosewood defenders during Thursday’s 0-0 draw. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Quinn-Schmidlin-.jpg Midway’s Quinn Schmidlin takes control of the ball amid two Rosewood defenders during Thursday’s 0-0 draw. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Raiders’ ace Chandler Williford prepares to deliver a pitch during Thursday’s win over Rosewood. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Chandler.jpg Raiders’ ace Chandler Williford prepares to deliver a pitch during Thursday’s win over Rosewood. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway baseball downs Rosewood; soccer draws

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]