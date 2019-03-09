Midway outguns Rosewood

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jega Depuyan lays down a bunt during Thursday’s showdown with Rosewood. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Miranda Holmes winds up for a pitch during Thursday’s battle with Rosewood. -

Midway’s Lady Raiders softball team kicked off their home opener on Thursday evening, hosting the Lady Eagles of Rosewood High School in non-conference action. In a game that was chilly and progressed slowly, Midway took the victory and earned their second win of the season with a 10-6 score over the visitors.

Rosewood got the scoring started to begin the game, jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Lady Lady Eagles expanded their lead to 3-0 in the top of the the second, putting Midway in a hole early.

The Lady Raiders response, however, was perfect.

With no outs in the bottom of the second, Midway got the bases loaded to apply some much needed pressure. Up at the plate was sophomore Miranda Holmes, who rifled a shot into left field that scored Midway’s first two baserunners, Sydney Williams and and Jega Depuyan. Still with no outs, Bella Bryant picked up a hit to center field that scored Erin Barefoot and Rylie Williams, who was pinch running for Holmes, to give the Lady Raiders the lead at 4-3.

The Lady Raiders weren’t done yet, though, as Bryant worked her way around the bases and was eventually scored by J.J. Sankey on a sacrifice bunt. That rounded out the scoring for Midway but the damage had been done has a 5-run bottom second put the Lady Raiders ahead at 5-3.

Both teams earned runs in the third inning as Rosewood trimmed the deficit to 5-4 in the top half of the inning only to see Midway pick up another run in the bottom to re-extend the lead back to two runs at 6-4.

In the fourth inning, the Lady Raiders picked up an insurance run to make it 7-4, which proved vital as the Lady Eagles gained back to runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game close at a score of 7-6.

That was as close as Rosewood could get, though, as Midway shut down a bases-loaded situation to uphold their lead in the top of the sixth. Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Raiders put the nail in the coffin as they tallied three more runs to make it 10-6.

Rosewood was unable to counter in the top of the seventh inning and the game ended there with the final margin of 10-6.

Midway head coach Leigh Ann Smith continues to be pleased with her teams start to the 2019 season.

“We’ve defeated two sound opponents the likes of Harnett Central and Rosewood, both with some pretty big bats, to start our season. That’s huge for us. I keep telling the girls it’s the little things that win ballgames and so far we’re executing those,” she said.

Leading the effort for Midway was Sankey and Depuyen, who had two hits each. Caitlyn Holland, Holmes, and Bryant all had one hit each.

The Lady Raiders are now 2-0 on the season and were right back in action on Friday at Lakewood in a doubleheader. A full rundown from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Lady Raiders surge past Lady Eagles, 10-6

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

