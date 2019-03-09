Purdie to sign with Hampden-Sydney

Clinton native and Fayetteville Academy soccer standout Boyce Purdie, left, is slated to sign his National Letter of Intent to study and play soccer at Hampden-Sydney. The signing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. See a full story on the signing next week in The Independent.
