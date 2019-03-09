Purdie to sign with Hampden-Sydney

March 9, 2019 Sampson Independent Sports 0
Clinton native and Fayetteville Academy soccer standout Boyce Purdie, left, is slated to sign his National Letter of Intent to study and play soccer at Hampden-Sydney. The signing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. See a full story on the signing next week in The Independent. -

Clinton native and Fayetteville Academy soccer standout Boyce Purdie, left, is slated to sign his National Letter of Intent to study and play soccer at Hampden-Sydney. The signing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. See a full story on the signing next week in The Independent.

Clinton native and Fayetteville Academy soccer standout Boyce Purdie, left, is slated to sign his National Letter of Intent to study and play soccer at Hampden-Sydney. The signing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. See a full story on the signing next week in The Independent.
https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Boyce.jpgClinton native and Fayetteville Academy soccer standout Boyce Purdie, left, is slated to sign his National Letter of Intent to study and play soccer at Hampden-Sydney. The signing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday. See a full story on the signing next week in The Independent.