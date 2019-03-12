Hobbton, Clinton baseball suspended

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Blake Smith unleashes a pitch during Friday night’s game against Hobbton. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall releases a pitch during Friday night’s game against Clinton. -

With a cold rain settled over the field, the Hobbton Wildcats and the Clinton Dark Horses squared off on the baseball diamond at Clinton High School on Friday night. It was a game that would only go three innings as the rain and cold led to the umpires stopping things early as Hobbton led, 9-5.

The first two innings were pretty much uneventful. Both teams did manage to get baserunners throughout, even getting them into scoring position, but each time they’d be left stranded as the score was 0-0 heading into the top of the third.

That’s when the game took a dramatic turn.

With the rain falling as hard as it had all night, the Wildcats came to the plate and settled in for a long at-bat.

Junior Esquivel got things started when he drew a walk to give Hobbton a baserunner with one out. Then, Jackson McLamb hit a shot into right field that led to Esquivel gambling for third. The throw was errant, and as a result he scored to give the Wildcats the 1-0 lead. In the transaction, McLamb took second base and was scored two batters later when Brayden Herring burnt everyone with a blast into center that scored McLamb and Jordan Pearsall. With the score now 3-0 and Herring on second, Clinton opted for a pitching change as Payson King was called to the mound.

With King ready to go, another double scored Herring to make it 4-0, followed by Daniel Britt drawing a walk to keep the pressure on the Dark Horses.

Preston Daughtry and Dillion Hall had back-to-back hits to score three more runs to make it 7-0 as the Wildcats advantage widened. The inning finally came to a merciful end but not before Hobbton stormed out to a 9-0 margin.

But, with the rain still coming down hard, it was Clinton’s turn to make something happened. As the Dark Horses had struggled on defense in the rain, so too would the Wildcats.

Lee Tyner drew a walk to get the bottom half of the inning started and reached second on a hit by Ashton Tyndall that allowed everyone to be safe. Next was King, who drew a walk, that also led to Tyner scoring on a passed ball to make it 9-1.

Then, with Andrew Leggett at the plate, another passed ball brought Tyndall home to make it 9-2. A single to center by Gabe Moore scored king, and things were heating back up at 9-3.

The Wildcats finally recorded their first out of the inning when Carson Ellis hit an infield grounder, but the scoring picked right back up when Reid Walters hit a shot into center field that scored Leggett and Moore to make it 9-5.

That was all that Clinton was able to earn back as inning came to a close on back-to-back outs via an infield grounder and a pop-fly.

With the inning concluded, the umpires and the coaches met at home plate to discuss the situation. Ironically, the rain began to lighten up but the field was left in a muddy mess. The teams agreed to put the contest on hold as the night concluded with Hobbton on top 9-3.

On Monday, Clinton High School announced via twitter that “this game has been declared a suspended game and will not be made up or completed. It does not count towards either teams wins/losses record.”

Clinton is scheduled to return to the field on Wednesday as they will host West Bladen.

For Hobbton, they are scheduled to began conference action on Tuesday with a road trip to Rosewood.

Clinton's Blake Smith unleashes a pitch during Friday night's game against Hobbton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hobbton's Jordan Pearsall releases a pitch during Friday night's game against Clinton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Wildcats led 9-5 after three; rain halts play

By Daron Barefoot

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

