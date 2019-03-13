Lady Raiders teams blanked

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench secures an infield grounder and throws the batter out at first during Monday’s loss at Triton. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent J.J. Sankey takes a swing during Monday’s loss at Triton. -

The Midway softball and girls soccer teams travelled over to Triton on Monday night, taking on the Lady Hawks in non-conference action. It wasn’t a good night for the Lady Raiders, as both teams took a loss.

Soccer

Monday night’s contest saw the Lady Raiders remain winless on the season. Even more frustrating, Midway is also scoreless threw three games. Offense is something that isn’t quite coming to the Lady Raiders just yet, but, for the most part, their losses have been respectable. Midway trailed just 2-0 at halftime during Monday’s game against 3A Triton and the Lady Hawks only earned one second half goal late in the game to post the win, 3-0.

With this loss, Midway is now 0-2-1 on the season and began East Central Conference contention on Tuesday with a trip to Spring Creek.

Softball

The Lady Raiders softball team endured it’s first loss of the season on Monday at the hands of the Lady Hawks, 6-0.

The contest was a close affair for much of the game, save for the bottom of the third inning when the Lady Hawks posted four runs on a strong hitting effort.

Outside of that, the Lady Hawks scored one run in the second and one run in the fifth to record their six runs.

For Midway, the Lady Raiders were able to put the bat on the ball, but couldn’t find enough holes or catch enough breaks to notch any runs and pose a threat. Sydney Williams, Bella Bryant, Jega Depuyan, and Caitlyn Holland all record one each of Midway’s four hits. In stark comparison, Triton recorded four hits to earn the clear advantage.

With the loss, Midway is 2-1. They also began East Central Conference contention with a trip to Spring Creek.

Midway’s Alyssa Wrench secures an infield grounder and throws the batter out at first during Monday’s loss at Triton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Alyssa-1.jpg Midway’s Alyssa Wrench secures an infield grounder and throws the batter out at first during Monday’s loss at Triton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent J.J. Sankey takes a swing during Monday’s loss at Triton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Sankey.jpg J.J. Sankey takes a swing during Monday’s loss at Triton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway softball, soccer shut out at Triton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]clintonnc.com.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]