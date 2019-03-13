Raiders win shootout

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Brayden Coates connects with a pitch during Monday night’s win at Triton. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Eli Culbreth stands tall and fires a strike during Monday night’s win at Triton. -

The Midway Raiders baseball team kicked off the week with the short trek over to Triton in a non-conference showdown with the 3A Hawks on Monday night. This battle against two old rivals went down to the wire but it was Midway pulling away late to win the game, 12-7.

In the bottom of the first inning, it was Triton that jumped out the early 1-0 lead as a pair of hits earned the Hawks a run.

Midway countered in the top of the second inning, though, earning back two runs to take the 2-1 lead. The Raiders tallied three hits in their half of the inning as Cameron Calcutt, Eli Culbreth and Jaron Register were all credited with a hit and Calcutta and Culbreth scored the runs.

The game then turned into a game of cat-and-mouse as Triton tied the game back up at 2-2 in the bottom of the second. From there, it was much of the same, until the Raiders took a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Then, in the bottom of the same inning, Midway experimented with their pitching depart as Cameron Barefoot came to the mound. The Raiders got into a bases-loaded, no-outs hole as Barefoot’s time on the mound was short. With Culbreth now on the mound, the Hawks were able to generate a strong comeback-effort as they tallied four runs before the Midway defense could shut them down. The damage, however, was done as Triton reclaimed the lead 7-6 headed to the top of the sixth.

Midway, though, never panicked and went right back to work on offense.

Carson Calcutt and Cal Tyndall got the action rolling as they each picked up walks to give the Raiders runners on first and second with no outs. They were both moved into better scoring position with Barefoot laid down a sacrifice and were later scored on hits by Williford and Cameron Calcutt. With the two runs scored, Midway was back in front at 8-7 headed to the bottom of the sixth.

Culbreth wasted little time in the bottom of the sixth inning as the junior quickly fanned Triton’s first two batters. Then, with a little help from his defense on a ball hit to second, the Raiders completed the three-up-three-down inning as they got the runner out at first.

In the top of the seventh, Triton should have had Midway’s at bat concluded with a strikeout with Carson Calcutt at the plate. The catcher, however, dropped strike three then overthrew the throw to first base, allowing Calcutt to reach safely and Register to score, giving Midway a 9-7 cushion.

The Raiders weren’t done there, though, as they made Triton pay for the third-out blooper. Midway’s bats got cranked up and they were able to generate three additional runs as Carson, Tyndall, and Barefoot all moved around the bases for runs to give the Raiders the 12-7 edge.

With Triton finally shutting down the threat, Culbreth went back to work on the mound. The Hawks were no threat in the bottom of the final frame as Midway held on to earn the 12-7 victory.

After the game,

Midway head coach Jason Fussell spoke highly of his team as well as his opponent.

“Triton’s done a good job over there; they’ve stepped up and got some got hitters, but our guys did the job tonight. It was a great team win,”

Fussell said.

Leading Midway offensively was Williford with two hits and three RBIs. Drew Matthews and Register also had two hits and recorded two RBIs. Tyndall, Culbreth, Barefoot, Carson Calcutt and Cameron Calcutt all rounded out with one hit apiece.

With the win, Midway improves to 3-0 on the season. They were back in action on Tuesday as they travelled to Spring Creek to begin East Central Conference play.

Midway’s Brayden Coates connects with a pitch during Monday night’s win at Triton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Brayden.jpg Midway’s Brayden Coates connects with a pitch during Monday night’s win at Triton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Eli Culbreth stands tall and fires a strike during Monday night’s win at Triton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Eli-Culbreth.jpg Midway’s Eli Culbreth stands tall and fires a strike during Monday night’s win at Triton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway tops Triton, 12-7, to stay unbeaten

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]