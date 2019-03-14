Clinton tennis earns win

The Clinton Dark Horses tennis team entertained the Rosewood Eagles in their home opener on Monday afternoon and came away with a 7-2 victory.

Clinton won five of the six singles courts with Alex Haran, Cooper Brewen, Camden Thompson, Ty Randleman, and Robert Smith earning wins in their matches. Winning in doubles courts were the Haran/Brewen combo and Thompson/Lukas Jerez combo.

With another win secured, the Dark Horses are now 5-1 on the season and are scheduled to take on the Clayton Comets Thursday back at home.

Dark Horses now 5-1 on the season

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

