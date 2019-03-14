Princeton tops Union

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Union’s Cameron Moore takes a swing during Tuesday evening’s loss against Princeton. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Union’s Matthew Ballance fires a pitch during Tuesday evening’s contest against Princeton. -

On a crisp Tuesday night in Rose Hill, the Union Spartans entertained the Princeton High Bulldogs on the baseball field. Scratching three runs in their half of the third, Princeton blanked Sparty, to take a 3-0 road victory over Union.

Prior to the game, a scary moment unfolded. During the Bulldog batting practice, a Princeton player was struck by a baseball. An ambulance was called and the player was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center for further evaluation. An immediate status report was not available.

No offense was generated by either team in the first or second inning, however Union’s Juan Garcia, reached first on the infield single in the first inning. Garcia was left stranded, as a flyout was forced to retire the side and end the first inning.

It wasn’t until the third inning that scoring would occur.

Two walks and a two out single had loaded the bases for Princeton, with Jacob Eden up to bat. What seemed like a soft roller to the mound turned into a disastrous error credited to the first baseman, resulting in three Bulldog runs. The inning would close, but the damage was done as Union found themselves trailing after the Princeton half of the third inning.

No other offense was created by either team for the remainder of the tilt, with the Bulldogs claiming a 3-0 win over conference foe Union.

“We need to hit the ball better,” said Union head coach Douglas Burley. “We only had one or two errors, but the errors came at the wrong time. We need to come more prepared as we walk across those foul lines.”

Union falls to 2-3 for the year after the 3-0 loss. The Spartans will be back on the diamond on Thursday for a road tilt against the Eagles of Rosewood High School. Game time is 6 p.m.

In the soccer matchup, the Lady Spartans were soundly defeated, 10-1, by the Lady Bulldogs. The drubbing leaves Union’s soccer squad at 0-3 on the young season. In addition to Thursday’s baseball game, the Lady Spartans will face off against Rosewood as well.

Union’s Cameron Moore takes a swing during Tuesday evening’s loss against Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_UHS-Cameron-Moore.jpg Union’s Cameron Moore takes a swing during Tuesday evening’s loss against Princeton. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Union’s Matthew Ballance fires a pitch during Tuesday evening’s contest against Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_UHS-Jacob-Poole.jpg Union’s Matthew Ballance fires a pitch during Tuesday evening’s contest against Princeton. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

One inning proves costly as Bulldogs take 3-0 win

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]