Clinton falls to West Bladen

The Clinton Dark Horses stepped out of conference play on Wednesday night as they took on the West Bladen Knights in a non-conference baseball showdown. This battle was a low scoring affair that saw the Knights take home the win, besting the home-standing Dark Horses, 5-2.

West Bladen broke a scoreless tie in the top of the second inning as they picked up a two-out run from Jeremy Part.

Clinton was unable to counter in the bottom of the inning as the score remained 1-0 headed to the third.

After no score in the third inning, the Knights struck again in the top of the fourth to push their lead higher. Leadoff batter Brayden Williamson got aboard to start the inning and was later scored on a passed ball as West Bladen took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clinton was able to get a run back as Kyle Reeves was scored to make it 2-1. Reeves got aboard on a hit to right field and gradually advanced around the bases as the Knights started battling some pitching woes.

With the score 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the highlight of the game came when West Bladen found a flurry of opportunities and stretched their lead. Eight batters all came to home plate as the Knights put together a small spurt and generate three more runs. For West Bladen, Dalton Pait, Nolan Bryant, and Williamson all were scored as the Knights took what seemed like a commanding 5-1 lead.

After that, Clinton’s defense and pitching tightened up as West Bladen was held scoreless the remainder of the game. The Dark Horse offense, however, was only able to generate one more run as Reeves crossed the plate for a run once more in the sixth on a passed ball to make it 5-2.

That was as close as Clinton could get, however, as the Dark Horses left runners stranded in the bottom of the seventh in falling 5-2.

On the night, Clinton had a total of five hits. Andrew Leggett had two hits, followed by Blake Smith, Ashton Tyndall, and Reeves each recording one hit.

With the loss, Clinton is now 2-2 on the season. They entered the week at 1-1 but the Dark Horses secured a 10-inning win at James Kenan on Tuesday to them their new 2-2 mark. They are also 1-0 in the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses will take the field once again on Friday night as they travel to take on Hobbton.

Knights top Dark Horses 5-2

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

