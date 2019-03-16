County Roundup

It was a busy week across Sampson County as area schools continued their Spring Sports seasons. Here’s a recap of sports events that didn’t receive prime coverage.

Midway Golf rolls on

Midway’s high powered golf team continues to impress just as they did a season ago. This season, it appears the Raiders have several different weapons all capable of contending individually.

On Monday, Midway stepped into conference action for the first time as they hosted the first East Central Conference match at Sandy Ridge Country Club in Dunn. Midway won the match with a total of 312, besting East Duplin’s score of 381. Clinton shot 381, followed by James Kenan at 437 and Goldsboro at 463.

The medalist with the lowest score of the event was Midway’s Matthew Faircloth with a score of 76. Andrew Eldridge shot 77, Logan Patrick shot 79, Jordan Sullivan shot 80, and Cade Hodge shot 82.

Conference action continues on Wednesday as the next matchup will be host by Spring Creek at Southern Wayne.

Wildcats suffer first loss

After three straight wins, the Hobbton Wildcats endured their first loss of the season on Tuesday. In contention against the Rosewood Eagles for their first conference matchup, the Wildcats surrendered an early lead and fell 11-7.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead through an inning and a half, but the Eagles picked up two runs in the bottom of the second to tie things back up 2-2 after two innings.

After a scoreless third inning, Hobbton earned back two runs to push their lead back to 4-2, but, after that things fell apart. Rosewood tallied four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take their first lead of the game, 6-2. They earned a run in the bottom of the fifth, then four more in the bottom of the sixth as the Eagles blew the game wide open at 11-4.

Hobbton earned back two runs in the top of the seventh, but it was much too little too late as Rosewood earned the 11-7 win.

Preston Daughtry led the Hobbton, earning two of the Wildcats five hits. Ben Langston, Brayden Herring, and Jackson McLamb had the other three hits. Daughtry, Langston, and McLamb were also credited with one RBI apiece.

Hobbton was back in contention on Friday night as they took on Clinton. Full coverage from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Rosewood strikes again…..this time, Union

The Eagles got the better of another Sampson County team this past week as they took down Union on Thursday, clobbering the Spartans by the score of 13-3.

Rosewood charged out to a commanding lead through the first two innings, earning one run in the bottom of the first and three more in the bottom of the second to make it 4-0.

The Spartans, however, scored three runs in the top of the the third to get back into contention at 4-3.

It was downhill from there, though, as the Eagles took flight with a 7-run effort in the bottom of the third. Now leading 11-3, Rosewood went on to add a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to achieve mercy at 13-3.

Stats for Union were not available. For Union, their bats were really cranking as they mustered up 14 hits on the night.

With the loss, Union finds themselves at 2-4 on the season and 0-4 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They are back in action on Tuesday as they host North Duplin.

Harrells baseball still seeking first win

The Crusaders are still seeking win number one after a pair of losses this past week, first at the hands of Wayne Country Day on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday at Arendell Parrott Academy.

First on Tuesday, Harrells and Wayne Country Day battled to the end in a low scoring game that the Chargers won, 2-1. According to the box score, all runs were earned in the first as the Crusaders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before WCD took the lead 2-1 in the bottom. From there, it was a defensive battle that was perfectly described by Associate Athletic Director Christian Rogers.

“While the Crusaders had a few chances, they left runners in scoring positions a couple times. Aaron Smith came in in the second inning and threw the best he has as a pitcher during his time at HCA. Several strikeouts and a great defense helped the team stay in the game all afternoon,” Rogers said.

Unfortunately, the game was on the complete opposite end of the spectrum on Wednesday when the Crusaders were completely overwhelmed at Parrott Academy. The final score of that game was 13-0.

In girls soccer, the Lady Crusaders fell to WCD 3-1 and to APA 10-1.

In softball, Fayetteville Christian eked past the Lady Crusaders 3-2 on Tuesday, as did Parrott Academy on Wednesday, 5-4.

Lakewood softball takes big loss

The Lady Leopards are still trying to find some consistency early in the season as they absorbed a tough loss at the hands of North Duplin on Thursday. The Lady Rebels held just a 1-0 lead for much of the game but a fifth inning explosion catapulted the scoring margin as a 7-run showcase saw the lead hit 8-0. Then, in the bottom of the sixth inning, North Duplin achieved mercy by securing two more runs to make it 10-0.

With the loss, Lakewood is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They’ll reload and try again on Tuesday as they host Rosewood.

North Duplin also handles Lakewood boys

North Duplin hopped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning of Thursday’s game against Lakewood, setting up what could’ve been a much worse outing for the Leopards. Instead, Lakewood battened down the hatches and held the Rebels to just one run the remainder of the contest. Unfortunately, the Leopards couldn’t get their bats to mirror their defense as North Duplin hung on for the 6-2 victory.

Now at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play, the Leopard look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they host Rosewood.

Lakewood’s girls soccer team also took a 4-0 loss on Thursday and now stand at 0-2-2 on the season. They, too, host Rosewood on Tuesday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

