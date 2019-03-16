Clinton blanks Hobbton

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams battles Hobbton’s Maya Ramirez for possession during Thursday’s game. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Maya Ramirez goes against Clinton’s Elizabeth Coleman. -

With a big, non-conference battle against Swansboro looming on Friday night, the Lady Dark Horses of Clinton High School had to first take care of business against county foe Hobbton on Thursday evening. There would be little doubt as Clinton used s strong defensive effort to blank the Lady Wldcats, 5-0.

Scoring was opened by Shakira Augillar who found the goal less than four minutes into the game.

The early goal allowed Clinton to pace the game the way they would like to.

Adding an additional three goals in twenty minutes of first half game action, with two of those being scored by Kayla Yang, the Lady Dark Horses took full control of the game as Hobbton found themselves on the wrong end of things with the score 4-0 as the buzzer signaled the end of the first half.

The Lady Wldcats wouldn’t give up a score for 37 minutes of second half game action, until Bailey Spell unthawed the scoring drought, ballooning the visitors advantage to five.

From there, Clinton’s 5-0 lead held up and became the final score as the Lady Dark Horses moves to 5-2-1 for the year, while Hobbton drops to 3-2.

Clinton’s Taylor Spell recorded three assists while Jasmine Jackson and Shakira Aguillar had one apiece.

Goal scorers for the Lady Horses was Yang with two, Taylor Spell with one, Aguillar with one, and Bailey Spell with one.

“We worked on a lot of stuff tonight, mainly moving the ball,”said Clinton head coach Jeff Smith after the 5-0 victory. “We hope that we come to play tomorrow night and are looking forward to good things.”

Clinton will be back on the field on Friday night for a clash against Swansboro, a former conference foe of the Lady Dark Horses.

For the Wildcats, they’ll look to get back into the win column with a showdown against East Bladen on Friday night.

Lady Dark Horses shutout Lady Wildcats, 5-0

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

