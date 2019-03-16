Hobbton shreds SSS

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Emily Smith connects with a pitch during Thursday evening’s victory against Smithfield-Selma. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sarah Suggs, winning pitcher for Hobbton, prepares to fire a shot in during Thursday evening’s win over SSS. -

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats hosted Smithfield-Selma in non-conference softball action on Thursday night. After taking two straight losses, Hobbton bounced back against the Lady Spartans, completely outclassing their visitors in a 15-1 shellacking.

Smithfield-Selma actually led briefly during the contest as they took an early 1-0 lead at the conclusion of the first inning, but, it was short-lived and downhill from there.

After being held scoreless in the first inning, Hobbton seized control in the bottom of the inning and went right to work. The Lady Wildcats produced seven runs throughout the duration of the bottom of the second as Sarah Suggs, Stephanie Avilez, Kassidy Rodriguez, Rylan Carter, P. Avilez, Emily Smith, and Kameron Lee all contributed to runs being scored.

Now trailing 7-1, the Lady Spartans were shellshocked as the game spiraled even more out of control. They would be held scoreless the remainder of the contest, but it was the tune of a different beat for Hobbton.

The Lady Wildcats continued to pour it on the next inning, lighting up the visitors for another five runs as the lead was extended to 12-1.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth Hobbton put the finishing touches on the game as the Lady Wildcats tacked on three more runs to put the game on ice with a 15-1 mark.

Stats for the contest were not immediately available but a look at the book suggests a mixture of solid hitting and a pitching struggle from the Lady Spartans boosted the Lady Wildcats.

With the win, Hobbton was back above .500 with a 2-1 overall record and an 0-1 Carolina 1A Conference record.

They were back in action on Friday as they hosted Clinton in a doubleheader.

Hobbton’s Emily Smith connects with a pitch during Thursday evening’s victory against Smithfield-Selma. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_HHS-Emily-Smith.jpg Hobbton’s Emily Smith connects with a pitch during Thursday evening’s victory against Smithfield-Selma. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sarah Suggs, winning pitcher for Hobbton, prepares to fire a shot in during Thursday evening’s win over SSS. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_HHS-Sarah-Suggs.jpg Sarah Suggs, winning pitcher for Hobbton, prepares to fire a shot in during Thursday evening’s win over SSS. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Lady Wildcats overpower Lady Spartans, 15-1

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]