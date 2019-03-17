Sampson tops Hobbton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Tamyah Brown works to control the ball -

Hobbton Middle and Sampson Middle battled it out in girls soccer action on Monday afternoon. After a low-scoring affair between two determined teams, it was the Sampson Dark Horses coming away with the 2-1 win.

Sampson got on the board first when Kenzy Yang scored off of a throw-in and put it past a diving Hobbton goal keeper as Alejandra Hernandez couldn’t get the stop halfway through the first half to give the Lady Dark Horses a 1-0 lead.

Then, with 10 minutes left in the half Ally Sutter would score on a corner kick to make the score 2-0, extending Sampson’s lead. That score held at halftime.

Both teams had their chances in terms of scoring in the second half but stingy defenses would deny each team time and time again.

Finally, with 15 seconds remaining in the game, Hobbton’s McKayla Harris took a thrown ball from midfielder Cristal Delores and scored with nine seconds left. Although it was a little too late, the Lady Wildcats avoided the shutout, falling to Sampson Middle 2-1.

“We have a lot of things that we need to tighten up, but I am extremely pleased with our effort tonight,” said Hobbton coach Damon Burnett.

Lady Horses eke past Lady Wildcats, 2-1

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

