Purdie signs with Hamden-Sydney

Clinton native Boyce Purdie has signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and play soccer for Hampden-Sydney College. Purdie attended Clinton City Schools through the ninth grade but made the decision to transfer to Fayetteville Academy after a training session in Fayetteville in the summer of 2016.

“At that point, Boyce wanted something more and decided to go train in Fayetteville with two well known soccer coaches, Andrew McCarthy and Jimmy Maher,” said Purdie’s mother, Shawn Purdie.

“After training with them, he decided he wanted to transfer to the Fayetteville Academy and play for them his last three years of high school.”

Purdie did just that and went on to compile quite the resume while playing for the Eagles soccer program. During his time at Fayetteville Academy, the Eagles won two State Championships back-to-back and Purdie was named Conference Player of the Year for the 2018 season, along with All-State, All-Region, and All-Conference.

“Winning two state championships and being named conference MVP this year over two of my travel-ball teammates is quite an accomplishment for me. I’d say it’s my biggest accomplishment,” Purdie admitted.

With his high school dream of winning not one, but two State Soccer Championships fulfilled, Purdie will now turn his attention toward the collegiate level as he further solidifies his educational path.

When asked how he decided on Hampden-Sydney, Purdie linked the decision to existing relationships as well as his desire to build new ones.

“I have two buddies that go to school there, so I went up to visit a couple of times and fell in love with it,” Purdie said. “I kind of like the smallness of the school so I can build better relationships with everybody.”

“My main goal in college is to find a new network of people but I can’t wait to find a career or field that’ll interest me when I get to Hampden-Sydney.”

While not fully sure of his career path, there’s little doubt that Purdie will continue both his academic and athletic successes.

To excel in both facets of a student-athlete’s life in high school, they have to have a solid support network. Purdie made sure not to leave anyone out when returning thanks to those that have supported and molded him into who he is today.

“There are a lot people I’d like to thank. Firstly, my school coaches. They have taken me to a whole new level as a player,” he said. “My family, my grandparents, but especially my dad. He pushed me harder than anyone else and I love him so much.”

“And I certainly wouldn’t be here without my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. So, I thank Him for everything He has done for me.”

Hampden-Sydney is an NCAA Division III schools and participates in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 14 other schools. The Tigers finished their 2018 season with an overall record of 6-8-2 and and ODAC record of 4-5-1.

Clinton native to play soccer for Virginia school

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

