NCAA bracket contest kicks off

The NCAA tournament is nearly upon us and The Sampson Independent and its parent company Champion Media are offering a way for readers to win big — up to $25,000.

Brackets will appear in the newspaper this Tuesday, March 19, and Wednesday, March 20, and those participating in the basketball pool will have to fill out that bracket — just one entry per person is allowed — and hand-deliver it to Nissan of Clinton, located at 412 Southeast Blvd., Clinton. Completed brackets must be submitted by noon March 20.

The object of the game is to amass as many of the 2,000 possible points as you can. Using seed numbers – not school names – select a winner from each of the eight first-round games in each of the four regions. Then, moving across the brackets, continue projecting winners – using seed numbers, not names – right onto the semi-finals. Points are earned based on correct predictions.

Now – using school names – select winners of the two semi-final games and the championship game.

Contestants must fill in tiebreaker 1 box –final score of title game. Should Tiebreaker 1, if needed, not produce a winner, the 32 first-round games, scored at one point each, will comprise the second tiebreaker. If no winner emerges after this step, a drawing will be held among those still tied and one winner given the grand prize, except that if one or more of those still tied resides in Rhode Island, Florida or New York, then all still-tied contestants will share winnings equally.

The contestant from among all participating newspapers whose correct answers garner the most points, or prevails in any needed tiebreaker process, wins $25,000, but only if he/she has submitted a perfect entry, including tiebreakers. Otherwise, the grand prize will be $1,500.

Updated brackets will appear in The Sampson Independent every Tuesday and Wednesday through the NCAA Tournament.

Contestants must be at least 13 years old by March 20, 2019, and must be legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia. They must print name, address, etc. in spaces provided.

If a minor wins a prize, it will be awarded to his/her parent or legal guardian, who must execute the necessary affidavit and release.

At noon Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 3, preliminary winning scores will be posted at the following website: www.powerpointsgames.com.

If you think you have a better score than the announced winner in your area, you have until noon Eastern Time on Thursday, April 4, to notify Power Points, Inc. at 303-393-6343. Power Points will announce the names and scores of winning contestants at noon on Friday, April 5.

Entering the contest constitutes contestant acceptance of rules and permission for his/her name and photograph to be used for news and promotional purposes at no charge. Potential winners may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility (including Social Security number) and liability/publicity release which must be returned within 10 days of attempted notification or an alternate winner may be chosen.

Brackets due to Nissan of Clinton by noon Wednesday