Pirates sink Lady Horses

The Clinton women’s soccer team hosted Swansboro on Friday in an attack filled non-conference matchup, falling 5-3 to the visiting Lady Pirates.

Clinton opened the game on the offensive with several attacks on goal against their 3A opponent. A corner-kick in the sixth minute and a shot from Ashlyn Williams resulted in loud misses. Both would have possibly changed the tone of the contest if they had found their mark.

Swansboro was able to capitalize on a free kick just outside the box with the ball sailing just over the outstretched arms of Clinton’s keeper, and falling just inside the far post for the game’s first goal, giving the Pirates the 1-0 lead, 14 minutes into the game.

Two minutes later, the Pirates struck again extending their lead over the home team to 2-0.

After taking several shots on goal, Taylor Spell was able to strike the back of the net, alertly picking up the rebound of a shot off the crossbar, sending it quickly home. The goal gave Clinton renewed vigor and cut the Swansboro lead to just 2-1, 20 minutes into the game.

Shortly after the first Clinton goal, Ashlyn Williams tied the game up with a goal of her own. Williams, streaking down the middle of the field, took a pass from Taylor Spell and fired it past the Pirate goalie, making the score 2-2 with 18 minutes left in the first half.

Swansboro, though, had an answer to the Clinton scores, netting a goal of their own with just eight minutes left in the first half. After 40 minutes of play, the Pirates led the Lady Horses, 3-2.

The second half started much like the first did, with a few Clinton attacks on the Swansboro goal. Just like the first half, however, the Lady Dark Horses were unable to capitalize on these early attacks.

Swansboro was awarded a penalty kick when Ella Faison was whistled for a foul in the box in the 55th minute of the game. The Pirates fired the resulting PK into the right corner of goal, extending the lead to 4-2 on the Lady Horses.

Just 30 seconds after the Pirate goal, Kayla Yang, operating deep in Pirate territory, took a pass from Shakira Aguillar and fired a strike into an open goal to give the Horses its third score of the night and cut the Pirate lead back to one at 4-3.

The Lady Horses had several more attempts to tie the game, but when the Pirates scored in the 62nd minute, the wind seemed to go out of Clinton’s sails, as Swansboro staked to a seemingly insurmountable 5-3 advantage.

Indeed that was the case as the Lady Pirates held firm and secured the 5-3 win.

After the game Clinton head coach Jeff Smith said, “Offensively, we played outstanding. It was the best game we’ve played so far. We are still just missing our centerbacks, but we hope to get them back in the next week to 10 days. They will help us lockdown the back end, and hopefully get better defensively.”

Clinton, now at 5-3-1 overall and 1-0 in East Central Conference play, will next face off against East Central Conference foe Midway on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex.

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams fires the Dark Horses first goal of the contest. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Ashlyn-Williams.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams fires the Dark Horses first goal of the contest. Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Kayla Yang plays the ball off her head early in the second half. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Kayla-Yang.jpg Clinton’s Kayla Yang plays the ball off her head early in the second half. Mike Carter | For the Independent Taylor Spell traps a pass on the wing during first half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Taylor-Spell.jpg Taylor Spell traps a pass on the wing during first half action. Mike Carter | For the Independent

Swansboro takes 5-3 battle over Clinton

By Ryan Carter Sports Contributor

