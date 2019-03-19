Lady Raiders cage Bulldogs

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Caitlyn Holland secures an infield shot and fires the ball over to first base for the out against Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s J.J. Sankey takes a swing at a pitch during Friday’s game against Wallace-Rose Hill. -

The Lady Raiders softball team picked up a solid conference win on Friday evening, toppling the Lady Bulldogs from Wallace-Rose Hill by the final score of 8-0. Over on the soccer field, the Lady Raiders also achieved their first win of the season, taking down Wallace by the final score of 3-0.

Soccer

Entering Friday evening’s contest against conference-foe Wallace-Rose Hill, not only had the Lady Raiders not earned a win on the season – they hadn’t yet earned a goal. Fortunately for them, Midway was able to shed that blanket as the nabbed their first win of the season, toppling the Lady Bulldogs 3-1.

In an entertaining game in the first half, the Lady Raiders scored two goals as Quinn Schmidlin and Rachel Edwards each found the back of the net for Midway. Wallace Rose-Hill also tallied a goal in the first half, keeping things close as Midway led 2-1 after one half a play.

Scoring was limited in the second half as just one goal cracked the scoreboard. That goal came from destiny Pena late in the contest as the Lady Raiders secured their first win, 3-1.

After the game, new Midway head coach David Jones expressed what it is his team is enduring as they continue to learn a new system under a new coach.

“”We are still a young and inexperienced team,” Jones admitted. “In every position we are trying to find our placement, trying to find out who can play where, trying to find out where we play, how we play.”

“We’re improving, but it’s gradual, and we need to speed up the process. We’ve got to get on that learning curve and figure out what it is we have to do to play our position better.”

In speaking on what worked on Friday, Jones explained some changes the team made against the Lady Bulldogs.

“I took some of our better, more experienced players and put them up front, where before they were in the back. I put them up front taking the chance that our back line could hold themselves with a minimal defense back there. That improved our ability to get the ball up top.”

“We still have to improve our finishing. We probably should have had six or seven goals, but I’ll take what it is. I definitely like being on the winning side better, so I’m happy with the improvement,” Jones concluded.

With the win, Midway is now 1-3-1 overall and 1-1 in the East Central 2A Conference. They have a busy week this week, facing Triton on Monday, Clinton on Tuesday and East Duplin on Friday.

Softball

Over on the softball field, Midway earned a shutout over the visiting Lady Bulldogs and grabbing their second conference win, 8-0.

The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first inning and 2-0 after two.

Wallace-Rose Hill on two occasions had bases loaded, including one time with no outs. But each time, Midway shut down the threat, including a beautifully perfected triple play sparked by Caitlyn Holland to really throw the Lady Bulldogs off their game.

Midway inflicted most of their damage in the third inning when they plated five more runs to jolt their lead to 7-0.

Then, the Lady Raiders tallied one final run in the fifth to reach the final margin of 8-0.

At the plate, Midway enjoyed a successful night, cashing in on seven RBIs on 11 hits. Holland, J.J. Sankey, Bella Bryant, and Sydney Williams all had two hits for their team. Jega Depuyan, Alyssa Wrench and Erin Barefoot all had one hit apiece.

Barefoot led the way in the RBI column, securing three, followed by Depuyan, Miranda Holmes, Wrench and Williams all having one.

With the win, Midway is 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the East Central 2A Conference. They will also face off against Triton on Monday, Clinton on Tuesday, and East Duplin on Friday.

Midway softball, soccer earn wins

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

