Clinton, Hobbton split on diamond

The cloud-filled skies were just waiting to open up with a drenching on Friday when Clinton made the road trip to Hobbton for a baseball and softball matchup with the Wildcats. Before the rain set in, Clinton won the battle on the baseball diamond, while Hobbton carried the win on the softball field.

As with the previous Friday’s game, weather again was an impediment to these two teams’ first scheduled matchup this season.

Softball

Due to the previous game being postponed to weather, the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Horses were supposed to play a doubleheader on Friday, but the second game of the doubleheader was still not completed.

Hobbton struck first, in the bottom of the first, with an RBI double netting two runs to stake out an early advantage over the Lady Dark Horses.

The knockout punch from the Lady Wildcats seemed to come over the next two innings, scoring a combined four runs. Holding a 6-0 lead over Clinton, anything added to the score would be gravy for Hobbton.

As it turned out, gravy was on the menu.

The Lady Wildcats poured on an additional six runs in their half of the fourth to secure a 12-0 knockout punch over Clinton.

The stat sheet showed a prolific offensive night for Hobbton.

Rylan Carter, Stephanie Avilez, and Kassidy Rodriguez recorded two RBIs apiece, with Carter notching a .667 batting average.

Clinton will try to put the Friday drubbing behind them when they host the Midway Lady Raiders on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On the other side, the Lady Wildcats hope to carry momentum from the 12-0 victory over to Monday, where they’ll face Jones Senior, for a non-conference tilt. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Baseball

Hobbton and Clinton had their first matchup called in the third inning last week, so both squads were eager to complete a full game. It wasn’t meant to be, as the bottom fell out, leaving the game at an 8-0 Dark Horses advantage.

The Dark Horses brought home one run safely in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead over the home-standing Wildcats.

Hobbton gave up a combined seven runs in the next two innings, falling into a deep 8-0 hole. As the sky darkened, so did the scoring. Neither team would scratch a run in what would be the final two innings.

With the game called, Clinton moved above .500, to 3-2. The Wildcats would also carry a 3-2 record following the 8-0 loss.

Up next for the victors is a home game against unbeaten, Midway. That game is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Hobbton will be back on the diamond as they step back into conference play with a road trip against the Princeton Bulldogs. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at

