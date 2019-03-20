Hawks feast on Lady Raiders

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench takes a swing during Monday’s game against Triton - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Miranda Holmes winds up to release a strike toward home plate during Monday’s game against Triton. -

Monday night is one both Lady Raiders spring sports teams will probably want to forget going forward as both softball and soccer were caught in the talons of the Lady Hawks as Triton plucked a pair of wins at Midway, winning 2-0 in soccer and 12-4 in softball.

Softball

Triton took last week’s contest soundly, winning 6-0 as not much was going for Midway on the offensive side of things. This time around, though, the game got off to a much more interesting start.

The Lady Hawks earned their first score of the game on a one-out sacrifice flyball to center field that scored Alexis Howard for the early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the same inning, J.J. Sankey led off with a dropped fly-ball to right field. Sankey’s speed kicked in and the senior made her way over to third. One batter later, Caitlyn Holland hit a grounder up the left side that made it’s way through, scoring Sankey to make it 1-1.

From there, however, it was a downward spiral.

Triton immediately went back ahead in the second inning, 2-1, and would only add to that total as the game went on.

The Lady Hawks were held scoreless in the third inning but pumped out three runs in the fourth to make it 5-1. After another scoreless inning in the fifth, Triton tacked on another three runs in making it 8-3 headed to the bottom of the sixth.

Midway made up some ground in the bottom of the sixth, securing two scores to make it 8-3, but Triton wiped out all hope in the top of the seventh as they scored four more to make it 12-3.

Sankey led the bottom of the seventh off with a nice hit to center and would later be scored, but that was as close as the Lady Raiders could get as the Lady Hawks nested the win, 12-4.

With the loss, Midway drops to 4-2 overall but is still 2-0 in the East Central Conference. The Lady Raiders have little time to think about Monday night’s loss as they get right back into the swing of things on Tuesday at Clinton and on Friday at East Duplin.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, it was once again the Lady Hawks soaring with a 2-0 win over the Lady Raiders. That was the halftime score and would also prove to be the final. Midway is now 1-4-1 overall. They, too, have little time to stew on Monday’s loss as they were set to travel to Clinton on Tuesday and will face East Duplin on Friday.

Midway’s Alyssa Wrench takes a swing during Monday’s game against Triton https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Alyssa-Wrench.jpg Midway’s Alyssa Wrench takes a swing during Monday’s game against Triton Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Miranda Holmes winds up to release a strike toward home plate during Monday’s game against Triton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Miranda-Holmes.jpg Midway’s Miranda Holmes winds up to release a strike toward home plate during Monday’s game against Triton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway softball, soccer endure losses to Triton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]