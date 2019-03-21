Raiders win in landslide

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Payson King delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Midway. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Cameron Barefoot takes a swing during Tuesday’s game against Clinton. -

The Midway Raiders and Clinton Dark Horses tangled on the baseball diamond at Clinton High on Tuesday evening, squaring off in a Sampson County rivalry showdown. This is a game Clinton probably wants to forget as a pair of bad innings highlighted a shellacking from Midway as the Raiders took this one going away, 21-5.

Midway hopped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, seemingly on their way to a blowout win early.

That wasn’t entirely the case as Clinton earned one run back in the bottom of the first to make it 7-1.

As the sun began to set and the temperature dropped, the flow of the game slowed. And so did Midway’s scoring — at least, momentarily.

The Raiders did tack on two more scores in the top of the second though, aided by a sac fly ball to center by Cal Tyndall that scored Jaron Register. With the score now 9-1, that’s where the score settled for the next couple at-bats.

In the bottom of the fourth, Midway’s Carson Calcutt got into a jam when a couple walked batters and errors loaded the bases for Clinton. Midway was able to achieve two outs with no runs scored, seemingly on the verge of ending the threat, but things fell apart as a pair of runs were scored to make it 9-3. The Raiders then went to their bullpen, opting to bring in Eli Culbreth. He too surrendered a couple runs but was finally able to assist in Midway ending the threat. Still, though, Clinton tallied four runs that inning to make it 9-5.

In the top of the sixth, however, Midway went to work. A mixture of hits, errors, and pitching struggles were all ingredients that concocted a nightmare of an inning for Clinton. Slowly yet steadily, the scoreboard lit up with new Midway runs as the Raiders plated 12 runs in the top half of the inning to make it 21-5. With the top half finally over, the Dark Horses couldn’t recover as the Raiders ended the sixth, and the game, with the 21-5 score.

For Midway, the Raiders tallied 13 hits on the night.

Carson Calcutt and Chandler Williford accounted for three apiece, as well as Calcutt getting four RBIs and Williford getting three. Cameron Barefoot and Cameron Calcutt contributed two hits apiece with Calcutt adding two RBIs and Barefoot one. Tyndall, Register, and Drew Matthews, rounded out the Raiders batting with one hit apiece.

For Clinton, Gabe Moore, Ashton Tyndall, and Carson Ellis all had one each of Clinton’s three hits.

With the win, the Raiders stay undefeated on the season, hitting the mark of 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the East Central Conference. They are set to travel to East Duplin on Friday as they take on the Panthers for a big conference showdown.

For Clinton, they are now 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference. They will take on Goldsboro on Friday at Goldsboro.

Clinton’s Payson King delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Midway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Payson-King-1.jpg Clinton’s Payson King delivers a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Midway. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Cameron Barefoot takes a swing during Tuesday’s game against Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Cameron-Barefoot-2.jpg Midway’s Cameron Barefoot takes a swing during Tuesday’s game against Clinton. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Midway takes 21-5 victory over Clinton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]