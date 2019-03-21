It was a pair of bigs wins that made up the differences in the softball and soccer games at Clinton High School on Tuesday evening as county rival Midway came to town.

For the Lady Horses soccer team, it was a dominating 9-0 win that was mercy-ruled by halftime, while over on the softball field Midway came away the victors, also in dominating fashion 9-0.

Softball

On the softball diamond, the Lady Raiders took command early and never looked back. Midway jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the top of the inning and for the most part coasted their way through. At times, Clinton advanced runners into scoring position, but the Lady Dark Horses couldn’t bring a runner across the plate as they were left blanked.

Alyssa Wrench proved to be the most lethal on Tuesday night, achieving two doubles and triple on three hits. The senior also batted in three runs and scored two of her own.

J.J. Sankey, Caitlyn Holland, Chloe Baggett, Sydney Williams, and Carlee Martin also all had hits for Midway.

After the first inning, the Lady Raiders ran their lead to 7-0 in the third, 8-0 in the third, and tacked on one final run in the seventh to make it 9-0.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve their record to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the East Central Conference. They’ll return to action on Friday as they travel to East Duplin for a big showdown with the Lady Panthers in ECC play.

For the Lady Dark Horses, they suffer their fourth straight loss and now sit at 3-4 overall and 0-2 in ECC play. They look to end their skid on Friday when they travel to Goldsboro.

Soccer

For Clinton, Tuesday’s soccer match can be described in two words: short and sweet. They completely overwhelmed the visiting Lady Raiders and ended the rivalry matchup before halftime could even be reached. While the game did go on until halftime, it was well in hand early as Clinton conquered Midway, 9-0.

Goal scorers for Clinton were Taylor Spell, who knocked home a staggering four goals, followed by Kayla Yang finding the back of the net three times. Olivia Williford and Jessica Parker scored the remaining two goals.

Ashlyn Williams had five assists on the night, followed by Bailey Spell getting two and Parker getting one.

With the win, the Lady Horses stand at 6-3-1 overall and 2-0 in ECC play. They will travel to Goldsboro on Friday.

For Midway, they fall to 1-5-1 overall and 1-2 in ECC play. They’ll travel to East Duplin on Friday.

Clinton’s Hailee Stone winds up for a pitch during Tuesday’s contest against Midway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Hailee-Stone.jpg Clinton’s Hailee Stone winds up for a pitch during Tuesday’s contest against Midway. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Chloe Baggett takes a cut during Tuesday’s game against the Lady Dark Horses. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_MHS-Chloe-Baggett.jpg Midway’s Chloe Baggett takes a cut during Tuesday’s game against the Lady Dark Horses. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Taylor Spell launches a kick between the legs of Midway’s Rachel Edwards to score from 25 yards out. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Spell_Edwards.jpg Clinton’s Taylor Spell launches a kick between the legs of Midway’s Rachel Edwards to score from 25 yards out. Mike Carter|For the Independent

Lady Horses dominate in soccer; Raider softball wins big

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor