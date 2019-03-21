HHS softball even on week

Sarah Suggs fires in a pitch. Suggs fanned 14 batters during the contest on Monday against Jones Senior. -

The Lady Wildcats of Hobbton High School hosted Jones Senior for an early-week tilt on Monday. Fresh off a 12-0 victory against county opponent Clinton, the Lady Wildcats once again put a victory up on the board in the form of a scrappy 4-0 win over the Lady Trojans.

Using a robust offense to put away the Lady Dark Dorses on Friday, Hobbton used small ball this time to snag the win over Jones Senior.

Foretelling how offense would be hard to come by, the Lady Wildcats froze the Trojan offense to begin the game. However, Hobbton brought home two runners in their half of the first inning to hold a tenuous 2-0 advantage over the visitors.

Those two runs by the Wady Wildcats would be all the offense the game saw until the sixth inning. Both pitchers were strong, particularly Sara Suggs, who was credited for fanning 14 batters for Hobbton.

With a 2-0 score, the Lady Wildcats needed insurance runs to feel comfortable about victory. Those runs took awhile to develop, but an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth would get two runs to home plate, doubling the Hobbton advantage to 4-0.

No runs were scored by the Lady Trojans in the seventh, bringing a close to Monday evenings game as the Lady Wildcats carried home the win, 4-0.

Offensive leaders for Hobbton were Kameron Lee with three RBIs and batting average of .667 on the night. Suggs, in addition to her phenomenal pitching, also contributed one RBI.

Later in the week, the Lady Wildcats took a loss as they travelled to Princeton on Tuesday. They fell in that game by the score of 6-2.

With the split week, Hobbton stands at 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They were set to travel to North Duplin on Thursday in search of their first conference win.

Lady Wildcats best Jones, fall to Princeton

