Eagles sweep Lakewood

Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Dawson Batts sends one in toward home plate during home action. - Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Trinity Melvin connects on a pitch. - Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s soccer team is still searching for its first win. -

Rosewood travelled to Roseboro on Tuesday, for tilts in soccer, softball and baseball. The Eagles swept Lakewood in all three on a chilly Tuesday night.

Baseball

Lakewood trailed early in the game, giving up a run in the first inning. The Eagles would just be getting started offensively. Scratching four runs in the second, along with three additional runs in the third inning, Rosewood had taken control of the ballgame.

Trailing 8-0 after three, Lakewood was in danger of being mercy-ruled after five innings. Needing 10 or more runs to mercy the Leopards, Rosewood brought three runs home in the fourth and fifth, while blanking the home team to mercy-rule Lakewood, 11-0.

A major problem for Lakewood was their batting.

Head coach Jay Faircloth mentioned the lack of hits as a problem.

“We only had one hit tonight, coming from Aaron Butler. That won’t cut it,” Faircloth said. “Our problem is we aren’t making contact. The guys hit all the time in practice, but it’s not translating over into live game action.”

Rosewood with the shutout win moves to 5-1 on the season, while Lakewood drops to 2-3. The Leopards will have another shot at win number three on Friday when they take on county rival Union in a game rescheduled from Thursday.

Softball

Things wouldn’t get much better for the Leopards out on the softball field.

Having only one win, the Lady Leopards were eager for another, but Rosewood quickly shut the door on Lakewood.

Leading 8-0 after the second inning, the Lady Eagles seemed to have just been getting going. A three run home run, in the third, was the highlight of Rosewood’s night.

Lakewood, however, did score two runs to avoid the shutout, but it wasn’t enough to shake a 17-2 defeat at the hands of the visiting Lady Eagles.

“Need to start concentrating more on the fundamentals,” said Lakewood head coach Alan Jackson. “We had too many mistakes, which doesn’t help our mental game. The throwing errors and some other areas of improvement are something we must work on. If we can correct those, we will definitely be competitive.”

The Lady Leopards fell to 1-4 and attempted to bounce back against Heide Trask.

Soccer

In soccer, the Lady Leopards fought hard. Scoreless through the first period, the first team to find the goal would have likely won. This proved true as Rosewood scored one goal in the second half to notch their second win of the season.

Lakewood remains winless on the season, sitting at 0-3-2. Rosewood moves to, 2-2-1, following the victory.

The Lady Leopards had a prime opportunity to earn their first win of the year, when they hosted the Union Spartans on Thursday.

