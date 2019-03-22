Mintz rallies past Columbus

After winning their first varsity championship in school history, the Mintz Christian Academy varsity baseball team has became the hunted rather than the hunter so far in the 2019 season . To start their follow up campaign, the Lions faced rival Columbus Christian Academy on Tuesday in a game that took a sixth inning rally as the Lions squeaked by the Pacers 7-5.

Last season, Columbus and Mintz split the season series. Columbus won the first game 6-2 while Mintz got revenge with a 17-2 drubbing on the Pacers’ home field later in the season.

It was clear from the first inning that the Lions would have to come from behind to win. An RBI single from John Gore brought in the first Pacers run of the game. Then, adding to the visitors lead, Mintz catcher, Kaleb Anders let a ball get past him, sending it to the backstop, scoring Gore.

Mintz, though, contained the damage to just two runs as they got ready to bat for their first time.

Nothing would do for Mintz in their first at bat. Gore, Columbus’ pitcher, struck out three, with two coming from the backwards K.

Facing a 3-0 deficit following another Pacer run in the top of the third, Mintz had to get back a run or two. A single from Matthew Davis combined with walks from Anders and Blake Christiansen loaded the bases for Mintz with only one out. Junior Evan Plant delivered for the Lions, launching a two out single into left field, scoring Davis and Anders.

Having slashed the deficit to only a run, Mintz didn’t give up another run until the sixth inning.

It was danger time for Mintz in the sixth. With a bases loaded and no outs jam, Connor Bullard came in to pitch for the Lions. He gave MCA a clutch performance, garnering two outs on only four pitches. However, Columbus was still able to score two runs in the inning, growing their lead to 5-2.

Only having six outs to work with, Mintz had to make a move. Sophomore Ryan Barber got aboard on the hit by pitch. Then, with Barber at first walks by Eli Neal and a single from Bullard, Mintz scored two runs, cutting the deficit to one.

The tying run would finally score when Daniel Matthews sent a pitch into center field, scoring Davis from second. Hits from Nate Small and Evan Plant sent in two more runs, which gave the Lions a 7-5 advantage.

Following the five run rally, MCA needed just three outs to end the game.

Bullard once again came up clutch, fanning two batters to end the game and secure the 7-5 season opening win.

“Our pitching staff kept us in the game,” said Mintz head coach Aaron Underwood. “Other than that, we still have things we can improve upon, including our hitting.”

“We made it harder than it had to be, but I’m glad we came out with the win,” Underwood concluded.

Mintz will be back in action on Tuesday for a tilt against Scotland Christian Academy. The Saints stand at 1-1 for the season. Game time is scheduled for 3:15.

Big sixth inning fuels Lions victory

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

