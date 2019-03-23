Surrounded by family, friends, and school administration, Clinton High School’s Ashlyn Williams signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday afternoon in a ceremony held in the school’s auditorium.

Williams, a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Dark Horses, has signed to play basketball for William Peace University as she continues her educational pathway.

Williams spent four years on the varsity team at Clinton and was a part of the Lady Dark Horses three-headed monster that also included Alex Canady and Mikayla Boykin, during Clinton’s 2017 State Championship run.

That year, she averaged 11.7 points per game and only got better from there over her next two years as a junior and senior, averaging 22.0 points and 24.6 points respectively. That 24.6 was an East Central 2A Conference best in 2018-2019 and earned her a top nine ranking in the state. For her career, Williams eclipsed the 1,000 point mark as she tallied a total of 1,720 points in four seasons.

With stats such as these, it’s no surprise that the signee has tallied quite the accomplishments throughout her high school career. She constantly appeared on the All-County lineups, as well as All-District, and during her senior year was nominated as a McDonald’s All-American. In addition, she was named the East Central Conference and Sampson County Player of the Year.

Now, the Peace-bound signee looks to carry this success into an illustrious college career.

Williams says that she intends on majoring in Biology during her time at William-Peace. Her eventual goal is to earn her place in medical school where she plans to one day become a pediatric nurse.

Reflecting on her time at Clinton High School, Williams says that there are several highlights that stand out in her memory. She values the relationships that she has formed during her time as a Lady Dark Horse and says that the 2017 State Championship ranks among the top of some of her best memories.

Williams also expressed appreciation for her coaches at Clinton, including Coach Owens, Coach White, Coach Pitts, and Jeff Smith.

All these coaches — and some of her family, friends, and teachers — all expressed the love and pride they have for Williams. But, other than her parents and family, the pride beamed most notably from Owens.

“It’s a bittersweet day for me,” Owens said, addressing the crowd assembled in the auditorium. “It’s hard for me to say goodbye to another daughter.”

Owens addressed Williams, thanking her for the respect she has shown him during her team as his player and credited her for being an “awesome, awesome player.”

After the signing, Owens continued to bask in the pride of the moment.

“It means a lot to me for another player to sign to a university, because that’s my goal as a coach. That’s what LDH stands for. It’s always about championships; it’s also getting these young ladies into school so they can be able to earn a degree and become good, productive citizens.”

“I love these girls — they’re all like my daughters and I know they’re going off and are going to become good citizens and great women.”

Ashlyn Williams works against North Surry player during the 2017 NCHSAA State Championship. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Ashlyn-Williams-1.jpg Ashlyn Williams works against North Surry player during the 2017 NCHSAA State Championship. File Photo | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams smiles with her team after winning the 2017 NCHSAA 2A State Championship. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Ashlyn-Williams-2.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams smiles with her team after winning the 2017 NCHSAA 2A State Championship. File Photo | Sampson Independent Ashlyn Williams cuts towards the basket in a game against Midway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Ashlyn-Williams-5.jpg Ashlyn Williams cuts towards the basket in a game against Midway. File Photo | Sampson Independent Ashlyn Williams works around a James Kenan defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Ashlyn-Williams-1.jpg Ashlyn Williams works around a James Kenan defender. File Photo | Sampson Independent Ashlyn Williams goes up for a layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_CHS-Ashlyn-Williams-1-.jpg Ashlyn Williams goes up for a layup. File Photo | Sampson Independent Ashlyn Williams signs with William Peace as family and coaches look on. Family on the bottom row, from left, include: sister Erica Tyler, mother Michelle Pietrolaj, stepfather Eddie Pietrolaj, sister Annadale Williams and grandmother Faye Milligan. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Ashlyn-WIlliams-8.jpg Ashlyn Williams signs with William Peace as family and coaches look on. Family on the bottom row, from left, include: sister Erica Tyler, mother Michelle Pietrolaj, stepfather Eddie Pietrolaj, sister Annadale Williams and grandmother Faye Milligan. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Ashlyn Williams, with head basketball coach Chris Owens. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Ashlyn-Williams-9.jpg Ashlyn Williams, with head basketball coach Chris Owens. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

Dark Horses standout ready for next level

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor