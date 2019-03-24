Royal signs with Cape Fear CC

Lakewood High senior volleyball standout Ally Grace Royal has signed to play at the collegiate level. In a signing ceremony held in the school’s media center, Royal, surrounded by family, friends and administration, officially solidified her intention to play at Cape Fear Community College.

