All-district finalists unveiled

Two Sampson County players were among those who garnered all-district honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, which recently released the selections for girls basketball.
Each district includes a first, second and third team, as well as a player of the year and coach of the year. Honorees are voted on by the coaches at the schools in their respective districts. Sampson falls in the fourth district of 12 in the state.
District 4 — WOMEN
Coach of the Year: Dee Hardy — E.E. Smith
Player of the Year: Alexandria Scruggs — E.E. Smith
First Team:
Alexandria Scruggs — E.E. Smith
Kendal Moore — Pine Forest
Madison Canady — Lumberton
JaTyra Moore-Peterson — East Bladen
Ashlyn Williams — Clinton
Second Team:
Amira Coles — Seventy First
Daireanna McIntrye — E.E. Smith
Imani Elliott — Terry Sanford
Salome Campbell — Westover
Ashara Hayes — Jack Britt
Third Team:
Kendall Macauley — E.E. Smith
Mia Ayres — South View
Kate Perko — Terry Sanford
Lindsay Bell — Terry Sanford
Alyssa Wrench — Midway
