All-district finalists unveiled

Two Sampson County players were among those who garnered all-district honors from the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, which recently released the selections for girls basketball.

Each district includes a first, second and third team, as well as a player of the year and coach of the year. Honorees are voted on by the coaches at the schools in their respective districts. Sampson falls in the fourth district of 12 in the state.

District 4 — WOMEN

Coach of the Year: Dee Hardy — E.E. Smith

Player of the Year: Alexandria Scruggs — E.E. Smith

First Team:

Alexandria Scruggs — E.E. Smith

Kendal Moore — Pine Forest

Madison Canady — Lumberton

JaTyra Moore-Peterson — East Bladen

Ashlyn Williams — Clinton

Second Team:

Amira Coles — Seventy First

Daireanna McIntrye — E.E. Smith

Imani Elliott — Terry Sanford

Salome Campbell — Westover

Ashara Hayes — Jack Britt

Third Team:

Kendall Macauley — E.E. Smith

Mia Ayres — South View

Kate Perko — Terry Sanford

Lindsay Bell — Terry Sanford

Alyssa Wrench — Midway

Clinton’s Williams, Midway’s Wrench earn honors

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

