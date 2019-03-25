Hobbton Middle sweeps week

Yessy Escobar works for control of the ball against a Union Middle player. -

After a hard fought soccer match at Midway Middle last Thursday, the Hobbton Middle girls soccer team met up with Union Middle earlier this week with the Lady Wildcats coming away with an 8-0 win.

Eight minutes into the match, Olivia Williams scored an unassisted goal to put Hobbton up 1-0. Three minutes later, Cristal Delores would score an unassisted goal herself to make it 2-0. Then, one minute later Monica Hernandez would steal the kickoff to beat the Union keeper one-on-one to make it 3-0. Mariana Sada would find an open Shanty Garcia who scored with thirteen minutes left in the half to make it 4-0. Then, with seven minutes left in the half, Garcia would return the favor to Sada who scored from the left side to make it 5-0.

The Lady Wildcats continued to press the Lady Spartans goal but Union’s defense stood strong time and time again with the goalkeeper making some outstanding saves.

At the 37-minute mark, Alondra Villagran would get her first goal of the season, pushing the score to 6-0. Then, with 5 minutes left, Williams would get her second goal from 25 yards away to make it 7-0.

With one minute left, Josie Blackman scored her first goal to finish the scoring at 8-0.

Fernanda Garcia and Alejandra Hernandez combined for the shutout in goals.

Then, the Hobbton Middle girls soccer team met up with the Lady Leopards of Roseboro-Salemburg on Thursday. Again, it was Hobbton taking center stage as the Lady Wildcats came away with a 6-0 win.

Hobbton opened up the match with a goal five minutes in when Cristal Delores found an open McKayla Harris in front of the goal. Two minutes later Olivia Williams would hammer a shot off of a Leopard defender to score for the Wildcats.

With nineteen minutes left in the half, Alejandra Hernandez scored her first goal off of a penalty kick, making it 3-0. That score would remain the same at the halftime break.

Six minutes into the second half, Mireya Esquivel scored off of an assist from Harris to make it 4-0. Then, four minutes later, Harris got her second goal of the match to make it 5-0.

Delores finished off the scoring with fifteen minutes to play off of an assist from Esquivel to reach the final tally of 6-0.

These two teams will square off once again on Tuesday, this time at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School.

Lady Wildcats victorious over Union, RSMS

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

