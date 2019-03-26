The Lakewood Leopards made the trip down Highway 421 on Friday afternoon to face off against conference foe Union on the baseball diamond. With both teams entering Friday’s contest the victims of a three game skid, the Leopards and the Spartans were looking to stop the early season bleed. When all was said and done, victory landed in the hands of Lakewood as the Leopards took the road win, 8-2.

The teams were tied early at 1-1 but the Leopards emerged with a one run lead in the middle of the second. Trent Tanner hit a sac flyball into the outfield that scored Trey White to make it 2-1.

Union countered in the bottom of the third when they took advantage of some Lakewood misfortunate. A hit batter, an infield single, and a bunt back to the pitcher that froze the pitcher all helped generate a bases-loaded, no-outs situation. Looking for some major success and inflict some heavy damage, the Spartans were only able to score one of the runners. Still, that one run tied the game back up as the score was 2-2 headed into the fourth.

Chase Honeycutt kicked the action off for Lakewood in the top of the fourth with a single to left field. That was followed up by a shot into right field by Logan Henderson, who’s flyball was badly misjudged and fell harmlessly to the ground. In the fray, Henderson took third and was later scored as Cooper James and White each drew walks. This also left the bases loaded for Tanner, who drew another walk to score Henderson. Union finally got out of the jam when Dawson Batts hit a line drive back to right field that was caught this time to end the inning. Still, though, two runs scored for the Leopards as Lakewood was back ahead 4-2.

The bottom of the fourth was put to bed quickly as Lakewood fanned the Spartans in three-up-three-down fashion.

Now in the top of the fifth, the Leopards offense went back to work.

Hunter Powell got the Leopards going on when he got hit by a pitch to start things off. Powell was advanced when Aaron Butler hit an infield grounder and was scored on the next at-bat when Honeycutt hit a double into the gap in left center. Next at the plate was Henderson, who got aboard thanks to an error by the Union second-basemen, and took second as the throw to first was wild. This truncation scored Honeycutt as Lakewood went ahead 6-2. Then, a pair of walks loaded the bases, setting up an RBI for Tanner, who scored Henderson to make it 7-2.

Again, in the bottom of the fifth, Union had no answer.

Things looked promising for them, though, as Cole Bass led the bottom off with a walk. Then, Nick Hopkins reached on an error at shortstop putting two runners aboard with no outs. Things went down hill from there, though, as two-straight strikeouts and pop-fly quickly ended the inning.

Back in the top of the sixth, the Leopards tacked on one more run to extend their lead to final margin of 8-2.

Batts got the inning started with a single up the middle and was then advanced on a sac-bunt by Powell. Two batters later, Batts was scored as Honeycutt reach on error at short.

With defense being the name of the game the rest of the way, the Lakewood’s left southern Sampson County with a win in handing, ending their skid. For Union, though, this loss was marked four-straight.

With the win, Lakewood is back at .500 on the season with a 3-3 overall record and a 1-2 Carolina 1A Conference record. They will travel to take on Neuse Charter for another conference showdown on Tuesday.

For Union, the Spartans fall to 2-6 overall and an 0-4 Carolina 1A Conference mark. They will travel to take on Hobbton on Tuesday evening.

Leopards rally for 8-2 win over Spartans

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor