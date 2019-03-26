The Midway Raiders baseball team had a big East Central 2A Conference showdown on Friday night as they travelled over to East Duplin for a battle for the top spot in the conference. Aiming to keep their undefeated streak intact, the Raiders cranked out some elite-level offense and secured the 13-6 win.

Things got off to a scary start for the Raiders as they posted no score in the top of the first inning. In contrast, East Duplin jumped out to a quick start as they gained the upper hand on Midway with a 4-0 lead in the bottom of first.

Midway, though, settled down. The Raiders answered and then some when they posted five runs of their own to go ahead 5-4 in the top of the second.

Back on defense, Midway continued to establish their control as Raiders ace Chandler Williford settled in and fanned three batters in a row.

From there, the Raiders defense stood tall, forcing shutouts in five consecutive innings. Meanwhile, their bats also got cranked up as Midway posted 13-unanswered runs spanning from the top of the second to the top of the fifth.

Entering the bottom of the seventh, Midway led 13-4 and opted for a pitching change. The Panthers provided a brief scare as they found some success and scored a pair of runs, but it was too little too late as the Raiders secured the win, 13-6.

For the duration of the game, Midway outhit East Duplin 10-8.

Cal Tyndall and Cameron Calcutt led the batting for Midway, garnering two hits and one RBI apiece. Eli Culbreth, Drew Matthews, Williford, Jaron Register, Brayden Coats, and Carson Calcutt all contributed one hit apiece. Register and Culbreth also had two RBIs.

With the win, the Raiders remain undefeated on the season at 8-0 and move into first place in the ECC by themselves with a 4-0 record. Midway, however, is yet to face Spring Creek, James Kenan, and Goldsboro.

Midway will knock James Kenan off that list on Tuesday when they travel down to take on the Tigers, followed by a road trip to rematch Rosewood on Wednesday. Then on Saturday, the Raiders will take on Voyager Academy at Midway.

For the Lady Raiders, it was tough night on the diamond and on the soccer field as softball lost 8-1 and soccer took another 9-0 loss.

Both of those teams will be back in action on Tuesday at James Kenan.

