Hobbton tops Neuse Charter

The Hobbton Wildcats baseball team posted a win on Friday night, securing a 13-1 victory over the Cougars of Neuse Charter Academy.

The Wildcats didn’t completely shred the Cougars right from the beginning of the contest, rather it was a slow and methodical approach.

Hobbton scored one run in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, then tacked on another in the second to make it 2-0.

The progressively doubled their score each inning, tacking on two more in the top of the third inning to make it 4-0.

Neuse Charter finally tallied a score in the bottom of the third to make it 4-1, but it was downhill from there for the Cougars in this all-Wildcats affair.

Hobbton responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it 7-1, then posted their most impressive performance on the night in the top of the sixth to make it 13-1.

Unable to respond in the bottom of the sixth inning, Neuse Charter was dealt the 10-run mercy rule loss as the Wildcats claimed the 13-1 win.

On the night, Hobbton secured 12 total hits.

Brayden Herring and Richard Warren each tallied two hits, with herring also netting three RBIs and Warren getting one RBI.

Preston Daughtry also record three RBIs to go along with one hit.

Daniel Britt, Grayson Rogers, Junior Esquivel, Ben Langston, Chasen Beasley, Jordan Pearsall, and Jackson McLamb all recorded one hit apiece.

With the win, Hobbton moves back above .500 on the season with an overall record of 4-3 and a 1-2 Carolina 1A Conference record.

The Wildcats were back in action on Tuesday night as they were set to dedicate their baseball field in honor of Jimmy Byrd while also hosting Union.

