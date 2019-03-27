Mintz golf falls by two strokes

Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Pictured, from left, are: front — Jackson Henson and Zack Honeycutt; and back — Emma White, Jake White and Jacob Shirley. - Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Emma White on the putting surface during Monday’s match. -

Spring sports is in full swing at Mintz Christian Academy of which includes golf as the Lions hosted the first conference match at Lakewood Country Club on Monday.

Racing to get the match in before rain moved in, tee time was set for 2 p.m.

Scotland Christian Academy, who beat out Mintz for the conference title last season, came back to Roseboro with one of their best golfers, Micah Dean, still in hand. Dean shot a 44 in the 9-hole contest, leading the way for the Saints.

Falling by two strokes, the Lions shot a combined score of 215 on nine holes. Jacob Shirley led Mintz with a 48, while Emma White and Zack Honeycutt put together 54 and 56 strokes respectively. Jackson Henson, in his first conference match, shot a 57.

“Our golf team played really well for the first match of the season,” remarked Mintz head coach Dan Heinz. “We had a couple of personal bests from junior Jacob Shirley as well as Jackson Henson.”

“I believe we’ll be in the running for the conference championship once again this year,” concluded Heinz.

Mintz will be back at The Links next Monday for the second match of the six-match conference season.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

