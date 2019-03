Sampson Rec boys basketball finalists

Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament champions for 2019 are Eastern NC State. Pictured, from left, are: front — Cooper Glunt, Isaiah Williams and Bowden Warren; and back — Benjamin Santos III, Ashawd Wynn, Emari Butler, Joseph Corbett and Coach Travis Eldridge. - Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament runners-up for 2019 are Western UNC. Pictured, from left, are: Shawn Wheeler, Joshua Boykin, Marquis Owens and Aden Blackwell; and back — Coach Shon Pone, Shon Pone Jr., Jaziah Brunson, Nakai Owens, Juan Parker and Coach Barbara Parker. -

