Sampson Rec girls basketball finalists

Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament champions for 2019 are Eastern Lynx. Pictured, from left, are: front — Lola Warren, Grace Harris, Haiden Blackman and Jenna Jackson; and back — Katie Britt, Cadence Best, Hayley Best, Miley McLamb, Larkin Best Coaches: Richie Warren, John McLamb and Brandon Herrington. -
Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament champions for 2019 are Eastern Lynx. Pictured, from left, are: front — Lola Warren, Grace Harris, Haiden Blackman and Jenna Jackson; and back — Katie Britt, Cadence Best, Hayley Best, Miley McLamb, Larkin Best Coaches: Richie Warren, John McLamb and Brandon Herrington.
Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament runners-up are Northern Sky. Pictured, from left, are: Emma Phillips, Sawyer Bradshaw and Ella Clark; and back — Coach Susan Clark, Jerrianna Butler, Sarah Autry and Glenna McLamb. Mollie Bass is not pictured.
Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament champions for 2019 are Eastern Lynx. Pictured, from left, are: front — Lola Warren, Grace Harris, Haiden Blackman and Jenna Jackson; and back — Katie Britt, Cadence Best, Hayley Best, Miley McLamb, Larkin Best Coaches: Richie Warren, John McLamb and Brandon Herrington.
Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament runners-up are Northern Sky. Pictured, from left, are: Emma Phillips, Sawyer Bradshaw and Ella Clark; and back — Coach Susan Clark, Jerrianna Butler, Sarah Autry and Glenna McLamb. Mollie Bass is not pictured.