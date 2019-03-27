Sampson Rec girls basketball finalists

Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament champions for 2019 are Eastern Lynx. Pictured, from left, are: front — Lola Warren, Grace Harris, Haiden Blackman and Jenna Jackson; and back — Katie Britt, Cadence Best, Hayley Best, Miley McLamb, Larkin Best Coaches: Richie Warren, John McLamb and Brandon Herrington. - Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament runners-up are Northern Sky. Pictured, from left, are: Emma Phillips, Sawyer Bradshaw and Ella Clark; and back — Coach Susan Clark, Jerrianna Butler, Sarah Autry and Glenna McLamb. Mollie Bass is not pictured. -

Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament champions for 2019 are Eastern Lynx. Pictured, from left, are: front — Lola Warren, Grace Harris, Haiden Blackman and Jenna Jackson; and back — Katie Britt, Cadence Best, Hayley Best, Miley McLamb, Larkin Best Coaches: Richie Warren, John McLamb and Brandon Herrington.

Sampson County Parks and Recreation 12U basketball regular season and tournament runners-up are Northern Sky. Pictured, from left, are: Emma Phillips, Sawyer Bradshaw and Ella Clark; and back — Coach Susan Clark, Jerrianna Butler, Sarah Autry and Glenna McLamb. Mollie Bass is not pictured.