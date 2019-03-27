Crusaders begin season with win

Six members of the Harrells Christian Academy golfing team recently took on Cape Fear Academy and Fayetteville Academy and came out on top with the win. Senior Cade Hancock, who recently signed his letter of intent to play collegiate golf for the University of Mount Olive, was the medalist of the match with an overall best score of 70. Overall, the Crusaders finished the match in first place with a combined team score of 240, besting the Hurricanes of Cape Fear Academy and the Eagles of Fayetteville Academy. -

Six members of the Harrells Christian Academy golfing team recently took on Cape Fear Academy and Fayetteville Academy and came out on top with the win. Senior Cade Hancock, who recently signed his letter of intent to play collegiate golf for the University of Mount Olive, was the medalist of the match with an overall best score of 70. Overall, the Crusaders finished the match in first place with a combined team score of 240, besting the Hurricanes of Cape Fear Academy and the Eagles of Fayetteville Academy.