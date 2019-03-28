Hobbton teams grab wins

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Junior Esquivel rips a shot into the outfield. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Jordan Pearsall delivers a strike. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Cameron Moore takes a swing. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Union’s Jacob Poole prepares to deliver a pitch. - -

The clouds cleared out and the sun shined bright on Tuesday evening as the Union Spartans traveled up Highway 701 for a conference showdown with the Wildcats in baseball and soccer. On an evening where Hobbton honored former coach Jimmy Byrd in the renaming of the baseball field, the Wildcats picked up two wins over the Spartans, winning 11-1 in baseball and 7-2 on the soccer field.

Baseball

In the top half of the first inning, there was nothing going for Union as the Spartans were fanned in 1-2-3 fashion.

This paved the way for Hobbton enjoying success on the other end of the spectrum in the bottom half of the inning. With one swing of the bat, the Wildcats were up 1-0 as Grayson Rogers sent a deep shot into center field. Convinced that the ball was over the fence, the Spartans outfield didn’t flinch – that was, until the ball bounced back in off the fence. With a slow reaction and the runner already blazing around the bases, Rogers crossed home plate uncontested as Hobbton went up 1-0.

This wasn’t the only score the Wildcats notched in the opening frame. After Union retired the next two batters, Jordan Pearsall hit a single into left to get aboard with two outs. Then, Brayden Herring hit a shot into right field that resulted in an error, allowing DaCorris Morrison, who was pinch-running for Pearsall, to cross home plate. To conclude the scoring, Richard Warren hit a double into left-center that scored Herring and gave Hobbton the 3-0 score after one inning of play.

It was much of the same for Union in the top of the second as the Spartans had no response. Union did get two runners aboard as Cole Bass and Jordan Poole combined for a pair of hits, but the runners were left stranded on the ensuing at-bats as the inning ended on a strikeout, fly-out, and fouled bunt on strike three.

Now in the bottom of the second, Hobbton went right back to work.

Junior Esquivel led the inning off with a triple into left field — the third near-home run for Hobbton. Then, Daniel Britt reached safely on an infield hit that also scored Esquivel to make it 4-0. Rogers was then hit by a pitch, which set up a bunt from Ben Langston that scored Britt. Then, a passed ball scored Rogers. With three more runs tacked on, Hobbton was now up 6-0 headed to the third.

The Spartans scored their lone run in the top of the third. Juan Garcia reached on a dropped strike three and was later scored on a hit by Britt Burley that resulted in an error that led to Garcia crossing the plate.

With the lead now 6-1, Hobbton continued it’s streak of scoring three runs going in the bottom of the third.

Preston Daughtry, Esquivel, and Britt got bases loaded when a hit, an error, and walk all yielded the runners getting aboard with no outs. Rogers hit a sharp grounder down the baseline which plated Daughtry and Esquivel to make it 8-1. Union was able to get consecutive outs on the ensuing at-bat as Britt was gunned down at third and Langston hit a pop-up that gave the Wildcats two outs. Jackson McLamb, though, drew a walk to keep the inning alive which yielded a base hit from Pearsall to score Rogers and make it 9-1.

Jumping to the bottom of the fifth, it was another Pearsall hit that once again scored Rogers to nudge Hobbton’s lead to 10-1.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats earned one final run to make it 11-1 and end the game thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.

Stats for Union weren’t immediately available after the game.

For Hobbton, Rogers had three hits, three RBIs, and four scored runs. Pearsall also had three hits and two RBIs. Esquivel and Daughtry both had two hits and two runs for the Wildcats followed by one apiece hit from Andrew Howard, Herring, Warren, and McLamb.

On the mound, Pearsall went the distance for Hobbton, giving up one run on five hits and two walks but the junior posted an impressive 12 strikeouts.

With the win, Hobbton moves to 5-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to North Duplin.

With the loss, Union drops to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the conference. The Spartans were right back in action on Wednesday with a trip to Jones Senior.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, final stats and scores were not immediately available, but the Lady Wildcats bested the Lady Spartans by way of the final score of 7-2.

With the win, Hobbton moves to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Lady Wildcats will next travel to Neuse Charter on Thursday. For Union, they drop to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Next up for the Lady Spartans is a date with Neuse Charter on Tuesday.

Wildcats baseball honors Byrd with field naming

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

