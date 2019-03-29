CHS football boasts 5 more signees

Clinton High School recently had five more signees all accomplishing their dreams of playing football at the next level. Donte McLellan inked with Fayetteville State while Donavan Sloan, Jarvis Thorpe, Knowlydge Evans and William Monroe all signed for St. Andrews. Also pictured is Shameek Darby, who played at Harrells, signing to play for NC Central. -

Clinton High School recently had five more signees all accomplishing their dreams of playing football at the next level. Donte McLellan inked with Fayetteville State while Donavan Sloan, Jarvis Thorpe, Knowlydge Evans and William Monroe all signed for St. Andrews. Also pictured is Shameek Darby, who played at Harrells, signing to play for NC Central.