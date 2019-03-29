Raiders survive at Rosewood

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway pitcher Cal Tyndall delivers a strike on Wednesday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Quinn Schmidlin makes a nice defensive play late in the game on Wednesday, preventing Rosewood from scoring another goal. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent The Raiders’ Drew Matthews hits a shot up the middle on Wednesday, as Cameron Calcutt looks on from third. Calcutt came in to score on the play. -

The Midway Raiders baseball team resumed play on Wednesday night, traveling over up to Rosewood for some non-conference diamond action against the Eagles. In what seemed like a game of cat-and-mouse, the Raiders eked out a close contest that required extra innings, 10-7. Meanwhile, over on the soccer field, it was another loss for the Lady Raiders as they fell 1-0.

Baseball

Midway went right to work in the top of the first inning. In stark contrast from the Raiders 2-0 win against the Eagles earlier in the season, Midway managed to pump out five runs in the first inning alone, capitalizing on four hits and a pair of runs to tally the scores.

With an already big lead, it seemed as though victory was inevitable for undefeated Midway.

But, what Rosewood giveth, Rosewood taketh away.

The Eagles earned nearly every run back in the bottom of the first as they notched four runs to get right back into contention. Just as Midway did in the top of the inning, Rosewood seized the opportunity on a mixture of hits and walks as a high-scoring first inning yielded a 5-4 Midway advantage.

The scoring of the game really slowed in the second inning as the defenses battened down the hatches. Midway was held scoreless in the second and posed no threat of scoring as the Raiders were retired in 1-2-3 fashion.

For Rosewood, though, they generated a little more success as Midway experienced some struggles in the pitching department. The Eagles got a 1-out base hit and scored the run on a steal and a pair of passed balls to tie things up at 5-5. Rosewood then generated a couple more base runners before Midway opted for a pitching change, bringing in sophomore Dawson Wiggins who retired the side and avoided further damage as Rosewood stranded the runners in scoring position.

With both teams on edge in the top of the third as Midway loaded the bases, controversy ensued. With two away, Jaron Register placed a sharp ground ball toward the Eagles third baseman, who mishandled the ball. Originally, the field umpire ruled that the player scooped the ball up in time to complete the force-out at third, but after an appeal by Midway coach Jason Fussell, who didn’t think the player had touched the bag, the umpires discussed and agreed with Fussell and overturned the call. Expectedly, the Rosewood staff and fans were much dissatisfied, but it was all for naught as the call stood and Midway was back in front, 6-5.

The score stayed parked at 6-5 for the next couple of half innings but, in keeping with the cat-and-mouse nature of the game, Rosewood tied things back up in the bottom of the fourth.

With the score tied at 6-6, both teams turned to a hard nosed defense in the fifth and sixth innings as each staved off any scoring attempts.

As the game progressed into its final stages, the top of the seventh inning donned with the 6-6 score still deadlocked and it seemed as though the next run scored was going to be the game-winner.

Midway tested this theory as Cameron Calcutt kicked the inning off with a lead off single to left field. A sac bunt and a sac fly ball to the outfield brought Calcutt over to third as the junior stared at home plate, looking for the go-ahead score. That score came by way of a passed ball and just like that the Raiders were ahead 7-6.

But Rosewood wasn’t done.

Connor Casey stepped up to the plate first for the Eagles in the bottom of seventh and sent a blast to left field that screamed homerun. The ball, however, fell next to the fence and Casey took second for a lead off double. Midway immediately brought in pitching ace Chandler Williford, who fanned the next three batters, but not before Casey stole third and took home on an error at third to tie the game up at 7-7.

Now in extra innings, Midway went right to work in the top of the eighth. Cal Tyndall led the inning off and was hit by a pitch to get the Raiders going. Misfortune was the new name of the game for Rosewood and their pitching staff as walks and hit batters was the common occurrence. Midway got the bases loaded for Eli Culbreth who drew another base on balls to walk in Tyndall for the lead-run.

Now with an 8-7 lead, the Raiders didn’t get all their runs on walks alone. A sacrifice hit by Register plated another run as Williford came home to make it 9-7. Then, one final passed ball brought Cameron Calcutt home as Midway added a pair of insurance runs for the 10-7 lead.

Rosewood was unable to threaten in the bottom of the eighth. While the Eagles managed to get one aboard, the game was ended on a nice play by Register, who scooped up a hard-hit bouncing grounder and made the play at first to secure Midway’s 10-7 victory.

Offensive leaders for Midway were Cameron Calcutt and Carson Calcutt, Drew Matthews, Register, Tyndall, and Brayden Coats all recording hits for the Raiders. Register had three RBIs while Tyndall, Matthews, Culbreth, and Cameron Barefoot all had one RBI apiece.

With the win, Midway stays undefeated at 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the East Central Conference. Next up on the schedule for the Raiders is a Saturday afternoon duel with Voyager Academy, whom Midway last saw in the 2013 East Regional Finals. Game time is set for 3 p.m.

Soccer

Midway’s girls soccer team was also in action on Wednesday evening against Rosewood. The two teams battled out to a 0-0 tie earlier in the season, but that wasn’t the case this time around. Rosewood notched a goal with 14:56 left on the clock to take the 1-0 lead. The Lady Eagles hung on from there and secured the 1-0 win.

With the loss, Midway falls to 1-8-1 overall and will try again on Tuesday with a home game against Goldsboro.

Midway ekes out 10-7 extra-innings win; Soccer falls

