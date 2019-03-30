Harrells Christian Academy

Cameron Simpson - Casey Johnson - Jack Laslo - Jackson Hall - - Javarus Keith - - Lekea Boney - - Marcus Boykin - - Zania Jones - -

Cameron Simpson

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

What is your most memorable game? The Fayetteville Academy game was an outstanding night for the Crusaders. We played really well.

Who do you most admire? My mom because she taught me to keep going when times get hard.

What are your plans after high school? Attend Meredith College in the fall and major in Biology.

What motivates you to play your best? My parents and my faith in God to play my best every game.

Casey Johnson

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Post

What is your most memorable game? The first round of the NCISAA Tournament because our whole team wanted to win.

Who do you most admire? My parents because I strive to be as hardworking as they are.

What are your plans after high school? Attend Delaware State University and major in Business

What motivates you to play your best? Wanting to be the best teammate I can be.

Jack Laslo

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

What is your most memorable game? My first varsity playoff game because our team won against Fayetteville Academy.

Who do you most admire? My dad for teaching me to play good defense and be a dedicated player.

What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend college and play football.

What motivates you to play your best? My coaches and my teammates.

Jackson Hall

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Small Forward

What is your most memorable game? Our rivalry game at home against Coastal Christian because it was a large crowd and we won.

Who do you most admire? My dad because he influenced me to play basketball and he taught me to never give up and to always work hard.

What are your plans after high school? To attend NCSU or ECU.

What motivates you to play your best? My coaches, family, friends, and God.

Javarus Keith

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: PG

What is your most memorable game? When we beat Coastal Christian for the first time I became a Crusader.

Who do you most admire? My mother.

What are your plans after high school? I hope to play College Basketball.

What motivates you to play your best? My Family.

Lekea Boney

Grade: 10

Sport: Basketball

Position: Shooting Guard

What is your most memorable game? Our home game against Freedom. We have never beaten them during my time as a player but we pulled out the win.

Who do you most admire? My dad and pro players Maya Moore and Candace Parker because they show me how I can better myself and I strive to be more like them.

What are your plans after high school? To attend UNC and if chosen I’d love to play ball for the Tar Heels.

What motivates you to play your best? My teammates, family, and God.

Marcus Boykin

Grade:11

Sport: Basketball

Position: PG

What is your most memorable game? Fayetteville Academy because it was a fierce game.

Who do you most admire? De’Aaron Fox and Paul George because they are great role models on and off the court.

What are your plans after high school? Attend a four year college and further my education.

What motivates you to play your best? I am motivated by the challenge of improving myself everyday.

Zania Jones

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: PG

What is your most memorable game? Senior Night. We played really well and had a huge crowd to support us.

Who do you most admire? My mother. She pushes me to play my best.

What are your plans after high school? Go to college and get my Master’s in Psychology.

What motivates you to play your best? God. I give Him the glory for who I am today.