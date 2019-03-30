Lakewood High School

Christian Logan - Kiarye Bailey -

Christian Logan

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: SF, PF, C

What is your most memorable game? Senior Night when my teammate James threw me the lob and I dunked it.

Who do you most admire? My mom because she always tells me to do my best no matter what.

What are your plans after high school? To go to college and play for the team.

What motivates you to play best? My parents, coaches, teammates, teachers, and peers because the want me to succeed and better myself.

Kiarye Bailey

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Point Guard

What is your most memorable game? Home game against Rosewood hitting my 1,000th point.

Who do you most admire? My Parents.

What are your plans after high school? To attend Winston Salem State University to obtain a nursing degree.

What motivates you to play best? My family, friends, and coaches.