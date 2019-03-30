Clinton tennis sweeps week

Seeing action for three days in a row, including a doubleheader on the third day, the Clinton Dark Horses men’s tennis team completed a perfect streak this past week, tallying four wins in a pair of conference and a pair of non-conference matches.

Most recently, Clinton participated in the doubleheader on Thursday at Ayden-Grifton High School where the Dark Horses took down the Chargers in both matches. The final scores were 6-3 and 7-2.

Winning singles showdowns in both matches were Lukas Jerez, Alexandre Haran, Cooper Brewen, Camden Thompson, and Peter Darden. Winning his second singles match was Wesley Cowand and winning both of their doubles matches were Nick Hamilton teamed with Lyle Brewington.

Earlier in the week, the Dark Horses participated in two conference showdowns, first against Goldsboro on Tuesday, then in another on Wednesday against Spring Creek.

In Tuesday’s game against the Cougars, the Dark Horses came away with a sweep as Clinton posted a 6-0 win. Winning in straight sets in singles matches, the victors for the Dark Horses were Haran, Brewen, Thompson, Darden, Ty Randleman and Reed Bass.

Finally, rounding things out on Wednesday at Spring Creek, it was another dominant outing for the Dark Horses as they defeated the Gators by the score of 8-1. For this contest, Clinton again swept singles action with Haran, Brewen, Thompson, Darden, Jerez, and Cowand all taking home wins. Then, winning two out of the three doubles courts were Brewen teamed with Thompson and Darden with Cowand.

With four new wins under their belts this week, the Dark Horses sweep the week and now enjoy a 13-1 overall record and 3-0 East Central Conference record. Clinton will begin the second half of the conference season on Monday with a home matchup against East Duplin. First serve is at 4 p.m.

Dark Horses earn four wins to extend streak

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

