Wrench headed to Methodist

Midway High School honored another collegiate signee this past week when senior three-sport athlete Alyssa Wrench signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and play volleyball for Methodist University. Surrounded by friends, family, coaches, and school administration, Wrench solidified her college destination and cemented her spot as a Lady Monarch.

For much of her high school career, Wrench has been a thorn in the sides of teams all across the area. She was most notably known for powerful kills against volleyball foes. In basketball, she demonstrated a tough work ethic as a post player, working hard for every point, rebound, or free throw she earned. On the softball field, she’s adjusted as a multi-position player that is as equally a threat with the bat as she is with her arm in volleyball.

All of her hard work has certainly led to her leaving a mark not only on Midway athletics, but also across Sampson County.

She has repeatedly earned spots on the All-County teams across multiple sports and was also selected as All-District in basketball this past season. Other accomplishments athletically include All-Conference in volleyball and basketball, Co-Player of the Year in volleyball, second-team 910 Prep All-Star, and more.

As busy as Wrench is athletically, her academics have certainly not taken a backseat.

She excels in the class room and is a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of the CTE Honors Society, Honors Foreign Language, and she also serves as an officer Events Planner for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Now, as her time as a high school athlete winds down, Wrench will slowly turn her attention toward the collegiate level.

She will join the Lady Monarchs volleyball program where she is hopeful to find continued success, both athletically and academically.

While her immediate area of study is undetermined, Wrench intends on focusing on an undergrad program that aligns with her goals of pursuing physical therapy.

Whatever rout Wrench opts for, her history of a strong work ethic both on and off the court proves that the ceiling is high for this storied athlete.

Multisport-athlete signs to play volleyball

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

