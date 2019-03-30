Clinton High School

Ashlyn Williams - Cameron Lawson - Desmond Raynor - Isa Banks - - Jaida Faison - - Jalen Owens - - Montavia Monroe - - Sha’Nyia Nurse - -

Ashlyn Williams

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Small Forward

What is your most memorable game? East Duplin on Senior Night.

Who do you most admire? My Mom.

What are your plans after high school? Attend William Peace University to continue my basketball and education career.

What motivates you to play your best? My desire to win.

Cameron Lawson

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: PG

What is your most memorable game? Wallace in the Conference tournament.

Who do you most admire? My parents.

What are your plans after high school? To play basketball at the next level.

What motivates you to play your best? The love for the game.

Desmond Rayner

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Shooting Guard

What is your most memorable game? When we played Spring Creek at home because it was a really good game and our fans were into it.

Who do you most admire? My dad.

What are your plans after high school? To attend NC A&T University.

What motivates you to play your best? My parents because they’ve really done a lot for me to play the game.

Isa Banks

Grade: 10

Sport: Basketball

Position: G, FW, C

What is your most memorable game? When I scored my career high in points this season.

Who do you most admire? My brother because he always helps me on my game and helps me better myself as a person.

What are your plans after high school? College then military.

What motivates you to play your best? By having fun with my family on the team.

Jaida Faison

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

What is your most memorable game? Against East Duplin in the second round.

Who do you most admire? The seniors and coaches.

What are your plans after high school? To attend a four year college and get a degree in criminal justice.

What motivates you to play your best? My parents and coaches.

Jalen Owens

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Shooting Guard

What is your most memorable game? Lakewood at home because I was able to show all of the aspects of my game in front of a bunch of family.

Who do you most admire? My family for being by my side and lessons they have taught me.

What are your plans after high school? Pursue a basketball scholarship, get my degree in accounting, and play overseas.

What motivates you’re to play your best? My ultimate dream of signing a professional contract with my family by my side.

Montavia Monroe

Grade: 10

Sport: Basketball

Position: G, PF, C

What is your most memorable game? Beating East Duplin and messing up their undefeated record.

Who do you most admire? My mom because she is always there for me when I need her and works hard to make sure I am OK.

What are your plans after high school? Military and take online classes and get my degree.

What motivates you’re to play your best? God and my older cousin who passed away in 2016.

Sha’Nyia Nurse

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

What is your most memorable game? Beating East Duplin, especially in the playoffs.

Who do you most admire? Coach Owens because he always pushes me to do my best no matter what.

What are your plans after high school? Playing in college and getting a Sports Management degree.

What motivates you to play your best? My Family and close friends. Also myself because I know that I want to be the best that I can be.