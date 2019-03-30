Union High School

Amaya Jackson - Ashanti Corbett - Cole Bass - Jaevion Vann - - Jazzmin Goodwin - - Justice Johnson - - Kendrick Beattey - - LaTyra English - - Matthew Ballance - - Patrick Shepard - -

Amaya Jackson

Grade: 10

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

What is your most memorable game? Against North Duplin at home when I scored 16 points.

Who do you most admire? Milton Chavis because he has taught me to believe in my self and trust.

What are your plans after high school? Attend college and get my doctorate degree in criminal justice.

What motivates you to play your best? The people that believe in me as well as those that doubt me.

Ashanti Corbett

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Post

What is your most memorable game? Against North Duplin at North Duplin when the score was close and we beat them.

Who do you most admire? I most admire myself and LaTyra English.

What are your plans after high school? Attend A&T University.

What motivates you to play your best? My players and I myself motivate me to do my best.

Cole Bass

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position:

What is your most memorable game? Wilmington Christian when we won the Christmas tourney and I got my first dunk.

Who do you most admire? My dad because he is a great role model.

What are your plans after high school? I hope to be a PE Teacher

What motivates you to play your best? I feel like I always have something to prove.

Jaevion Vann

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Forward

What is your most memorable game? Lakewood game because both teams played hard.

Who do you most admire? My Dad.

What are your plans after high school? Go into the Army to serve my country.

What motivates you to play your best? God

Jazzmin Goodwin

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

What is your most memorable game? The game we honored the team of 1998 when we played against North Duplin.

Who do you most admire? My AG Teacher Mr. Chabot because his dedication to his job and how he motivates all of his students to do their best.

What are your plans after high school? Attend Shaw Univertsity and double-major in Social Work and Business Management.

What motivates you to play your best? My grandmother motivates me to play my best.

Justice Johnson

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position:

What is your most memorable game? When we played Rosewood last year and the game was tied up.

Who do you most admire? My family and my aunt April because she pushes me to do my best.

What are your plans after high school? Study Criminal Justice and work my way up to be great.

What motivates you to play your best? My family and people that don’t think our school could make it.

Kendrick Beattey

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: PG/SG

What is your most memorable game? Christmas tournament vs Wilmington-Christian

Who do you most admire? Coach Bass.

What are your plans after high school? Two years community college then transfer.

What motivates you to play your best? I motivate myself.

LaTyra English

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

What is your most memorable game? Against North Duplin when we played our hearts out and executed as a team to get the win.

Who do you most admire? My parents because they make sure I have beyond what I need to excel in life.

What are your plans after high school? Attend a four year university to major in sports management.

What motivates you to play your best? To show myself that all the hard work has paid off but there is still more to work on.

Matthew Ballance

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

What is your most memorable game? When we played Princeton in the regular season and I got my first in-game dunk.

Who do you most admire? My family because they have always pushed me to do my best.

What are your plans after high school? I’m going to Lenoir to study Animal Science and play basketball.

What motivates you to play your best? Just being competitive and always wanting to win and be better.

Patrick Shepard

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Point Guard

What is your most memorable game? When we hosted the first round in the conference tournament and my team was down by one point and with 45 seconds left I shot a clutch three pointer from the three pointer and everyone went wild.

Who do you most admire? My dad because he’s the one that got me into sports and is the one that pushes me to do my best and he motivates me when he’s at my games watching and coaching me.

What are your plans after high school? Either go to the Air Force or continue pursuing my basketball career at a four year college.

What motivates you to play your best? My family, especially my when all of my siblings, grandparents, and parents are there. I couldn’t ask for a better support system. I love them all.