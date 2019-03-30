Midway High School

Alexis Jackson - Alyssa Wrench - Bryson Core - Carsse Lucas - - Dalton Cannady - - J.J. Sankey - - Jenna Pope - -

Alexis Jackson

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Post

What is your most memorable game? When we won against Clinton in the conference tournament.

Who do you most admire? My parents.

What are plans after high school? Attend JCC and transfer to a university.

What motivates you to play your best? My teammates and my coaches.

Alyssa Wrench

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Post

What is your most memorable game? Beating Clinton in the conference tournament.

Who do you most admire? Erin Barefoot.

What are plans after high school? Attend Methodist University.

What motivates you to play your best? My coaches and spectators.

Bryson Core

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: PG/SG

What is your most memorable game? When we beat East Duplin at home.

Who do you most admire? My Parents.

What are plans after high school? Go to college and get a degree.

What motivates you to play your best? My coaches and teammates.

Carsse Lucas

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

What is your most memorable game? East Duplin at home.

Who do you most admire? Everyone who helped me through the season.

What are plans after high school? Find a good a college to go to.

What motivates you to play your best? To be better than the other person.

Dalton Cannady

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: SG

What is your most memorable game? Winning our first conference game of the season against East Duplin.

Who do you most admire? My family and God for allowing me to play basketball.

What are plans after high school? To attend NCSU and major in Computer Engineering.

What motivates you to play your best? Our season ended with many close games. This, along with conflict our team experienced, encouraged me to play my best.

J.J. Sankey

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

What is your most memorable game? Beating Clinton by two in the conference tournament.

Who do you most admire? My Brother Dre because he pushes me to work hard.

What are plans after high school? Go to Newberry College to play softball.

What motivates you to play your best? My family, coaches, and teammates.

Jenna Pope

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Position: Post

What is your most memorable game? Beating Clinton in the conference tournament.

Who do you most admire? My brother Ryan Jackson, he taught me the game of basketball.

What are plans after high school? Go to Campbell and become a business owner.

What motivates you to play your best? The pep talks Coach Allen gives before games.