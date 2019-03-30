Hobbton High School

Alexus Bustamante
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Position: Point Guard
What is your most memorable game? My most memorable game is when we played Union at home because all of us girls worked really hard that night. Most importantly we all had fun that game too.
Who do you most admire? I admire my dad the most because everything he has he has worked twice as hard for it than most people.
What are your plans after High School? I plan to attend to a community college and then transfer to a university to obtain a degree as a surgical nurse.
What motivates you to play your best? My team motivates me to do my best because we are a family and we all need each other.
Jordan Pearsall
Grade: 12
Sport: Basketball
Position: Center
What is your most memorable game? When we got our first win vs Neuse Charter at home
Who do you most admire? Family, God
What are your plans after High School? Go to college
What motivates you to play your best? Love playing the game
Jaelyn Holiday
Grade: 10
Sport: Basketball
Position: Point Guard
What is your most memorable game? When I came back from an injury and dunked twice in the game against Union at home
Who do you most admire? Family, God
What are your plans after High School? Go to college
What motivates you to play your best? The love of the game motivates me to do my best