Hobbton High School

Alexus Bustmante - Jaelyn Holiday - Jordan Pearsall -

Alexus Bustamante

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Point Guard

What is your most memorable game? My most memorable game is when we played Union at home because all of us girls worked really hard that night. Most importantly we all had fun that game too.

Who do you most admire? I admire my dad the most because everything he has he has worked twice as hard for it than most people.

What are your plans after High School? I plan to attend to a community college and then transfer to a university to obtain a degree as a surgical nurse.

What motivates you to play your best? My team motivates me to do my best because we are a family and we all need each other.

Jordan Pearsall

Grade: 12

Sport: Basketball

Position: Center

What is your most memorable game? When we got our first win vs Neuse Charter at home

Who do you most admire? Family, God

What are your plans after High School? Go to college

What motivates you to play your best? Love playing the game

Jaelyn Holiday

Grade: 10

Sport: Basketball

Position: Point Guard

What is your most memorable game? When I came back from an injury and dunked twice in the game against Union at home

Who do you most admire? Family, God

What are your plans after High School? Go to college

What motivates you to play your best? The love of the game motivates me to do my best