Mintz sweeps Scotland

The Mintz Christian Academy baseball and softball teams continued their seasons on Thursday afternoon, hosting conference foe Scotland on the diamond. When the smoke had settled, the Lions took both games in a pair of barnburners.

Baseball

Fresh off a win over rival Columbus Christian Academy, Mintz was eager to replicate what went right against the Pacers.

Nate Small was on the bump for the Lions, with Matthew Williams taking the baseball for the visiting Saints. Small and Williams shut down the opposing offense for the first three innings. Pop-flies, double plays, and picking off runners, left Mintz and Scotland with goose eggs all the way through the third inning.

The visiting Saints finally struck first in the ballgame, taking a 2-0 lead over Mintz. A deficit wasn’t unfamiliar for the Lions, who trailed 5-2 in the sixth inning against Columbus, but rallying off five runs, gave Mintz a season opening victory.

Indeed, Mintz got back one of the scores, plating a run during their half of the fourth, to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Still, though, the Lions trailed.

Needing at least the tying run, Mintz went down in order in the fifth. However, they held Scotland at bay in the top of the sixth and would secure the tying run in the bottom.

Knotted at 2-2, the game went to extra innings as nothing was doing for either team in the seventh.

Going scoreless for their half of the eighth, Scotland left it up to their defense to preserve a tie.

Following a double by Small and a base-on-balls from Evan Plant, Ryan Barber stepped up to the plate with the winning run just ninety feet away.

Barber came up clutch for the Lions, sending the ball for a ride into center field and bringing Small home to provide Mintz with their second win of the year.

Scotland’s defeat leaves them at 2-2, while Mintz improves to 2-0. The Lions will lace it up again on Tuesday for a road showdown versus Antioch Christian Academy. Mintz defeated Antioch in the CCAA championship game last season.

Softball

In softball, the Lady Lions rallied in the seventh inning to notch their first-ever win over the Lady Saints in softball.

Trailing 10-8 with only two outs to work with, Mintz put together a three-run seventh. Topping off the rally was Gabby Walters’ single, sending Katelyn Fann home as the winning run.

“They deserve it,” said Mintz head coach Heather Prenda. “It was a back-and-forth game; any time either team scored, the other game right back.”

Freshman Alexis Shirley had a huge game for Mintz. Shirley brought in six runs for her team.

The Lady Lions improve to 1-1 for the season, with a road matchup against Antioch, awaiting on Tuesday.

Lions baseball, softball earn close wins over Saints

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

